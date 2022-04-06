Muckenthaler Cultural Center Welcomes Two Key Appointments to Leadership Team
Lisa M. Berman joins the center as the Curator and Shereen Youssef as Development Director.
Having these two extraordinary women join our team is both the result of our incredible growth the past five years, and the best way to ensure that it will continue.”FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is pleased to announce the appointment of two key staff members to the center’s leadership team – Lisa M. Berman as the Curator of Exhibitions of the Gallery & Sculpture Garden and Shereen Youssef as the Development Director.
— Muck CEO Farrell Hirsch
In her new role, Shereen Youssef will bridge her background in philanthropy with her passion for the arts. Youssef graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from California State University, Long Beach and continued her education earning an Executive Master’s in Business with an emphasis in Strategic & Organizational Leadership from Pepperdine University. She is the Founding Director for Create a Smile, a non-profit serving children battling cancer, and has extensive experience in banking, healthcare administration and business development.
Lisa M. Berman comes to The Muck with international expertise in the fields of Design, Sculpture, Wearable Art, Jewelry, Fashion and Public art. She holds degrees in Plastics Technology from Cal. State University Long Beach, Product & Jewelry Design from Otis College of Art and Design and Merchandising / Marketing from FIDM. Since 1999, Berman is the “Visionary Proprietor” of Sculpture To Wear Gallery and Founder of Berman Arts Agency which has placed artwork in the permanent museum collections of LACMA, The Smithsonian, The Getty and National Comedy Center. She is the Former Director / Co-Founder of the 4 acre Oropeza Sculpture Garden in Irvine, Ca. and has served on the Board of Governors for OTIS College of Art and Design, Public Relations Chair for the Fashion Council at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Museum Collections Board at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) and was appointed to the Advisory Board of Pulitzer Prize Photographer Renee C. Byer’s non-profit, Positive Change Can Happen. She also contributes as a writer to OverJewels, Art Jewelry Forum, U.S. Lifestyle, Local Arts & Artistar Publications.
On joining the center, Berman comments, “The Muck is an exciting place to be with their commitment to legacy, continued growth and to serving the community. This position allows me the freedom to utilize my expertise in a variety of ways incorporating the Exhibitions Gallery, Sculpture Garden and now the Museum Store into a cohesive brand. Collaborating with award winning artists, the talented staff as well as students of all ages adds to the indelible ART experience.”
The two join The Muck at an important time, as it’s conducting a successful capital campaign to replace its outdated classroom space with a modern, multidisciplinary art studio. The Muck has also recently increased the value of its "Permanent Collection" tenfold by launching a Sculpture Garden and acquiring several masterworks by artists whose work is as diverse as Florence Arnold, Salvador Dali and the much celebrated ceramics collection of Bill Stern. The collection is on display in the Alcove Gallery and a larger scope presentation is scheduled for the Summer.
Muck CEO Farrell Hirsch says, "Having these two extraordinary women join our team is both the result of our incredible growth the past five years, and the best way to ensure that it will continue."
The Muck mission is to spark the imagination and encourage the creativity of their community through art exhibitions, music and community outreach, all made possible through the innovative use of the historic Muckenthaler Estate. We welcome new visitors and are open creating
The estate, consisting of an 18-room mansion and the surrounding 8.5-acre grounds, was built in 1925 by Walter and Adella Muckenthaler and has been recognized by the National Register of Historic Places since 1999. In 1965, Harold Muckenthaler donated the mansion to the city of Fullerton, with the request that his childhood home be used as a public cultural center.
Fifty-seven years later, the Muck continues that legacy. Each year, the center is home to more than 60 performances, gallery exhibits, festivals and special events. They provide more than 6,000 hours of arts education classes, both on location and at 42 outreach sites that serve more than 43,000 people each year. The unique and photogenic mansion and grounds are also home to around 75 weddings each year.
The Muck has been awarded the 2009 Fullerton Chamber of Commerce Quality of Life award for best non-profit organization and the 2010 Arts Program of the Year award from Arts Orange County.
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center, known affectionately as the Muck, is located at 1201 West Malvern Avenue, Fullerton, California 92833. For more information please visit www.TheMuck.org.
