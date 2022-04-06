Submit Release
WYDOT will begin work on traffic signals in Evanston

Rock Springs, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc., will be working on several local traffic signals in the Evanston area.  Work will begin on the signal at WYO 89 and County Road on Wednesday, April 6. 

At each work location, the signal will be shut off as work is underway beginning at 8 a.m. the morning of the scheduled work.  Each shutdown could last up to 8 hours.

Crews are scheduled to perform work at each of the following signal locations: 

Wednesday, April 6, 8 a.m. - WYO 89 and County Road

Tuesday, April 12, 8 a.m. - Harrison Blvd and the I-80 Westbound Interchange

Wednesday, April 13, 8 a.m. - Front Street and 6th Street

Thursday, April 14, 8 a.m. – Bear River Drive and WYO 89 

Crews will also be working on detection installs and programming at the intersections of Front Street and 2nd Street, 3rd Street, and 9th Street.  This work should have minimal impacts on traffic.  Traffic control will be in place during the shutdowns, but drivers in the area are advised to be aware of the change or detour around the area if possible.  The project is part of a statewide job that includes electrical and miscellaneous work at various locations in southwest Wyoming.  The completion date for the work is Oct. 31.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures.  For more information about these projects, and all construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

-30-

For more information about  this release contact:  Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, stephanie.harsha@wyo.gov or 307-352-3065 For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download theWyoming 511 app.

 

 

