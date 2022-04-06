Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 7, 2022

Contact:

Allie Dumski Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Brown

Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

 
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Butler

City of Monroe

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

West Chester Development Council

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio Council of Governments

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Auburn Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hamilton

Green Township

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Sycamore Township Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Upper Scioto Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Deepa Mukundan, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Medina

City of Brunswick

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Miami

City of Tipp City

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Muskingum

Foxfire High School

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pike

Pee Pee Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Shelby County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Stark

Greater Alliance Development Corporation

 

06/01/2019 TO 05/31/2021

 

 

 

Warren

Carlisle Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 7, 2022

