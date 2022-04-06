Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 7, 2022

Contact:

Allie Dumski Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 REISSUED Butler City of Monroe Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination West Chester Development Council 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio Council of Governments 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Geauga Auburn Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Hamilton Green Township Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Sycamore Township Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hardin Upper Scioto Valley Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Deepa Mukundan, M.D. MED 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Medina City of Brunswick Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Miami City of Tipp City Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Muskingum Foxfire High School 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pike Pee Pee Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shelby Shelby County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Stark Greater Alliance Development Corporation 06/01/2019 TO 05/31/2021 Warren Carlisle Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.