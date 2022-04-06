Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 7, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Brown
Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
REISSUED
Butler
City of Monroe
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
West Chester Development Council
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga
Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio Council of Governments
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Geauga
Auburn Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Hamilton
Green Township
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Sycamore Township Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hardin
Upper Scioto Valley Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Deepa Mukundan, M.D.
MED
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Medina
City of Brunswick
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Miami
City of Tipp City
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Muskingum
Foxfire High School
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Pike
Pee Pee Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shelby
Shelby County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Stark
Greater Alliance Development Corporation
06/01/2019 TO 05/31/2021
Warren
Carlisle Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
