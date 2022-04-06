Brave River Solutions Acquires Sidewalk Branding
The acquisition expands Brave River's digital marketing services.
...we are excited to offer the clients currently served independently by Brave River and Sidewalk Branding the power of our combined service offerings.”WARWICK, RI, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave River Solutions proudly announces the acquisition of the search engine marketing agency Sidewalk Branding, and the appointment of Sidewalk Branding’s founder and president Chris Sheehy as Brave River’s Director of Digital Services.
Brave River ’s web development division has been designing and developing outstanding websites and eCommerce storefronts since 2000. In 2010, the company launched its Internet Marketing division to provide clients all the services necessary to ensure online success from a single trusted partner. The acquisition of Sidewalk Branding and the addition of Chris Sheehy to the Brave River team marks the next phase in the growth and investment in this critically important division.
“Brave River and Sidewalk Branding crossed paths a number of times over the years, and we have always had a great deal of respect for Chris and his expertise” said Jim McAssey, Brave River’s president. “Bringing Chris on board gives a real boost to our already solid capabilities, and we are excited to offer the clients currently served independently by Brave River and Sidewalk Branding the power of our combined service offerings.”
“Brave River and Sidewalk Branding are both hyper-focused on client support and forging long-term partnerships with our clients. When the opportunity to join forces with the Brave River team came along, I knew it was a perfect fit and a great way for me to provide our current clients with a broader array of services,” said Sheehy.
Sheehy has been a frequent speaker on technical Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and online advertising (PPC) topics at universities, business groups, and in leading industry publications. As president of Sidewalk Branding, Sheehy directly supported and guided organizations of all sizes across a variety of industries to best achieve their marketing goals while maximizing ROI. Sheehy brings deep expertise and credentials to the team as a Certified Google Ads Partner, and Partner-Agency for BigCommerce, BrightLocal, SEMrush, Shopify, Squarespace and other web development platforms.
At Brave River, Sheehy will oversee the delivery of all digital marketing services, including Search Engine Optimization, (SEO) Paid Search (PPC), and Social Media Management. His role will involve working directly with clients and guiding the digital marketing team to ensure the company is blending solid ongoing support while staying abreast of the ever-changing best practices for digital marketing.
About Brave River Solutions
Brave River is a leading provider of technology solutions, helping companies large and small implement digital transformation since 2000 with web design, software development, IT services, ecommerce implementation, virtual office solutions, digital marketing, and technology consulting. Founded in 2000 in Warwick, Rhode Island, the firm’s services are performed in house by web designers, custom software developers, business technology consultants, digital marketing specialists, and IT managed support specialists.
