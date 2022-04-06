Final Marathon Construction Weekends on Nellis Blvd Announced

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The final in a series of marathon construction weekends on Nellis Blvd. are planned for this month at E Charleston Blvd. The intersection will be reconstructed in two weekends, one side at a time (east, then west) to minimize impacts to the public. Businesses and pedestrian access will be maintained. Drivers can expect traffic control and delays. Alternate routes are advised. All work will take place around the clock from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. North and southbound Nellis Blvd. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection. East and westbound traffic will not be permitted on Charleston across Nellis.

April 15-17 – Nellis at Charleston Blvd. Work on the east side of Nellis Blvd. Charleston CLOSED 24/7 at Nellis.

Work on the east side of Nellis Blvd. Charleston CLOSED 24/7 at Nellis. April 22-24 – Nellis at Charleston Blvd. Work on the west side of Nellis Blvd. Charleston CLOSED 24/7 at Nellis.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is rehabilitating an aging 10-mile section of north and southbound Nellis Boulevard (State Route 612) between Tropicana Avenue and Craig Road in Clark County. The project will remove and replace the existing pavement.

The project will enhance safety along the corridor by adding two push-button activated pedestrian mid-block crossings with overhead rapid flashing beacons at Newton Avenue and another just north of Cheyenne Avenue, new handicap accessible ramps, sidewalks and driveways that will be installed and tied into Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) facilities.

In addition, the Sahara Avenue, Charleston Boulevard, and Bonanza Road intersections will undergo full-depth asphalt repaving with streetlight replacements and signage improvements. These enhancements will rejuvenate a heavily traveled urban arterial with three school zones, creating a safer and more pedestrian-friendly corridor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.dot.nv.gov/projects-programs/nellis-boulevard-rehabilitation-project

