NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fletch and Pumpkin Partner to Reduce the Pet Insurance Protection Gap
Fletch Technologies ("Fletch") and Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. (“Pumpkin"), announced today that they are partnering on digital distribution. Pumpkin pet insurance plans and optional non-insurance wellness add-on products will be distributed via Fletch’s open insurance platform to Fletch’s partners.
“With forward thinking partners like Pumpkin, we are able to better match risk to coverage and decrease the protection gap. Ultimately consumers benefit with open and accessible protection.” said Aditya Pradhan - Integrations Lead, Fletch.
Roughly 68% of US households own a pet, but only 3% have pet insurance, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, leading to a wide protection gap.[1] However, as pet health awareness grows, the space continues to expand at over a double digit annual growth rate. Pet parents are increasingly opting for a combination of pet insurance and wellness products to help plan for comprehensive veterinary care.
“At Pumpkin, we’re excited to partner with ecosystems ranging from physical vet clinics to digital smart collar apps. Fletch delivers the Pumpkin insurance plan and other products to partners in a variety of flexible ways so that we can spend less time focused on integrations and more of our energy towards our industry leading experience for our pet parents and their furry friends.” added Alexandre Douzet - CEO, Pumpkin.
[1] A Regulator’s Guide to Pet Insurance, NAIC <https://content.naic.org/sites/default/files/publication-pin-op-pet-insurance.pdf >
About Pumpkin[2]
Pumpkin Insurance Inc. (“Pumpkin”) is a direct-to-consumer pet care company and insurance producer founded to help ensure pets live their longest and healthiest lives. Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans offer dog and cat owners advanced veterinary care coverage for accidents and illnesses, and their optional Preventive Essentials non-insurance add-on offers life-threatening disease prevention through reimbursing for vaccines and the related annual wellness exam and lab tests, helping enable consumers to make data-informed care decisions based upon their individual pet's health needs. All pet insurance plans offered by Pumpkin provide reimbursement for covered care administered by any licensed veterinary clinic in the U.S. and Canada. Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans do not cover pre-existing conditions. Waiting periods, annual deductibles, co-insurance, benefits limits and other exclusions may apply. For all limitations and for information about Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans, and/or to learn more about Pumpkin's optional add-on Preventive Essentials benefits, visitors can review Terms and Conditions at pumpkin.care/insurancepolicy and at pumpkin.care/customer agreement, respectively. Additional information may be found by visiting www.pumpkin.care.
[2] Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. (NPN#19084749) (Pumpkin) is a licensed insurance agency, not an insurer. Insurance is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), a Crum & Forster Company, and produced by Pumpkin. Pumpkin receives compensation based on the premiums for the insurance policies it sells. Pumpkin Preventive Essentials is not an insurance policy. It is offered as an optional add-on non-insurance benefit. Pumpkin is responsible for the product and administration. Pumpkin Preventive Essentials is not available in all states.
About Fletch
Fletch Technologies Inc., connects digital ecosystems to relevant insurance products through an open protocol. Fletch currently supports several fortune 500 companies and is backed by top VCs and angels. Insurance policies are distributed by Fletch Insurance Services, LLC., a licensed producer in its operating states.
Pumpkin Press Contact:
Rachel Albert
HVM Communications
Email: rachel@h-vm.com
Fletch Press Contact:
Srimukh Oddiraju
Fletch Technologies, Inc.
