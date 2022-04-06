Update: Westminster Barracks / Shooting investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B1002114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Lt. Eric Albright

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street, Springfield, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The investigation into this incident is continuing Wednesday, April 6. No one is in custody at this time. The Vermont State Police is assisting the Springfield Police Department, and further questions should be directed to them.

***Initial news release, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022***

The Vermont State Police and Springfield Police Department are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence on Valley Street in the town of Springfield. No one was injured. A person of interest has been detained in connection with the incident.

The investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Field Force Division, along with officers from the Springfield Police Department.

Anyone with information that may aid law enforcement is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -