Update: Westminster Barracks / Shooting investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B1002114
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Lt. Eric Albright
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street, Springfield, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The investigation into this incident is continuing Wednesday, April 6. No one is in custody at this time. The Vermont State Police is assisting the Springfield Police Department, and further questions should be directed to them.
***Initial news release, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022***
The Vermont State Police and Springfield Police Department are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence on Valley Street in the town of Springfield. No one was injured. A person of interest has been detained in connection with the incident.
The investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Field Force Division, along with officers from the Springfield Police Department.
Anyone with information that may aid law enforcement is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No additional information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.
