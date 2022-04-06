Submit Release
ALDOI RECEIVES NAIC ACCREDITATION

4/6/2022

The Alabama Department of Insurance has been awarded reaccreditation by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Accreditation is given to a state insurance department after meeting strict financial solvency oversight criteria. It is reviewed every five years by an independent team through on-site reviews to ensure departments continue to meet expectations.  

“I want to thank the NAIC for their rigorous review as well as the employees of the Alabama Department of Insurance for their professionalism in ensuring we continue to meet and exceed standards and lead the way in insurance regulation,” said Alabama Insurance Commissioner Jim Ridling.  

The NAIC is the comprised of chief insurance regulators from 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands are currently accredited.

ALDOI RECEIVES NAIC ACCREDITATION

