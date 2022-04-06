Emergency closure on U.S. 69 in the Ankeny area for utility work

GRIMES, Iowa – April 6, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is coordinating with the Des Moines Water Works on an emergency closure of U.S. 69 from NE 54th Avenue to NE 66th Avenue south of Ankeny.

Des Moines Water Works requested the road closure to make emergency utility repairs in the area. The closure is expected to be in place for up to a week.

U.S. 69 traffic is being detoured using local roads.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Des Moines Water Works Contact: Kyle Danley at 515-283-8717.

Iowa DOT Contact: Frank Leong at 515-986-2863 or frank.leong@iowadot.us