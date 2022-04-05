Senate Bill 1083 Printer's Number 1546
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1083
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA,
GORDNER, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, COSTA, J. WARD,
VOGEL, KANE, ROBINSON, BROOKS AND MUTH, FEBRUARY 17, 2022
SENATOR BARTOLOTTA, LABOR AND INDUSTRY, AS AMENDED,
APRIL 5, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937
P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of
unemployment compensation to be administered by the
Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly
created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)
selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to
keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay
contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the
payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;
providing procedure and administrative details for the
determination, payment and collection of such contributions
and the payment of such compensation; providing for
cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;
creating certain special funds in the custody of the State
Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in compensation,
further providing for ineligibility for compensation.; AND,
IN SHARED-WORK PROGRAM, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR SHARED-WORK
PLAN REQUIREMENTS, FOR EFFECTIVE PERIOD OF SHARED-WORK PLAN
AND FOR PARTICIPATING EMPLOYER RESPONSIBILITIES.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 402(b) of the act of December 5, 1936
(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment
Compensation Law, is amended to read:
SECTION 1. SECTIONS 402(B), 1303(B), 1305(B) AND 1307(B) OF
