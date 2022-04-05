Submit Release
Senate Bill 1083 Printer's Number 1546

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1398

PRINTER'S NO. 1546

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1083

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA,

GORDNER, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, COSTA, J. WARD,

VOGEL, KANE, ROBINSON, BROOKS AND MUTH, FEBRUARY 17, 2022

SENATOR BARTOLOTTA, LABOR AND INDUSTRY, AS AMENDED,

APRIL 5, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937

P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of

unemployment compensation to be administered by the

Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly

created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)

selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to

keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay

contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the

payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;

providing procedure and administrative details for the

determination, payment and collection of such contributions

and the payment of such compensation; providing for

cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;

creating certain special funds in the custody of the State

Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in compensation,

further providing for ineligibility for compensation.; AND,

IN SHARED-WORK PROGRAM, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR SHARED-WORK

PLAN REQUIREMENTS, FOR EFFECTIVE PERIOD OF SHARED-WORK PLAN

AND FOR PARTICIPATING EMPLOYER RESPONSIBILITIES.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 402(b) of the act of December 5, 1936

(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment

Compensation Law, is amended to read:

SECTION 1. SECTIONS 402(B), 1303(B), 1305(B) AND 1307(B) OF

Senate Bill 1083 Printer's Number 1546

