Senate Bill 1037 Printer's Number 1545

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - (1) Establish, implement and administer the Coroners'

Education and Training Program for county coroners, chief

deputy coroners, deputy coroners and any other individuals

performing death investigations, regardless of job title and

regardless of whether they are a full-time employee, part-

time employee or per diem employee.

(2) Establish, implement and administer a continuing

education program for county coroners, chief deputy coroners,

deputy coroners and any other individuals performing death

investigations, regardless of job title and regardless of

whether they are a full-time employee, part-time employee or

per diem employee. In doing so, the board shall determine

which courses, seminars, lectures and meetings qualify for

credit hours and the number of credits to be given to each.

(3) Establish the minimum qualifications for instructors

and certify instructors.

(4) Approve or revoke the approval of any school or

entity that may be utilized to comply with the educational

and training requirements of this subchapter.

(5) Establish the tuition to be charged for the course

of instruction that shall be as nearly equal to the cost of

administering the course and the written examination,

including instruction materials, instructor fees, lodging and

meals.

(6) Certify county coroners, chief deputy coroners,

deputy coroners and any other individuals performing death

investigations, regardless of job title and regardless of

whether they are a full-time employee, part-time employee or

per diem employee, who have satisfactorily completed the

basic education and training requirements of this subchapter

