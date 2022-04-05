Senate Bill 1188 Printer's Number 1548

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - policy or program are subject to these provisions.

(c) Construction.--This section does not limit benefits

which are otherwise available to an individual under a health

insurance policy or government program.

(d) Applicability.--This section shall apply as follows:

(1) This section shall apply to any health insurance

policy offered, issued or renewed on or after July 1, 2023,

in this Commonwealth to groups of 51 or more employees. This

section may not apply to any of the following policies:

(i) A hospital indemnity policy.

(ii) An accident-only policy.

(iii) A specified disease policy.

(iv) A long-term care or disability income policy.

(v) A credit-only policy.

(vi) A dental-only policy.

(vii) A vision-only policy.

(viii) A Medicare or supplement policy.

(ix) A federally funded plan, including TRICARE,

formerly CHAMPUS, covering military personnel and

dependents, Veterans Administration and the Federal

Employees Health Benefit Plan.

(x) Self-insured plans, subject to Federal law.

(xi) An automobile medical payment policy.

(xii) A fixed indemnity policy.

(xiii) Another similar policy providing for limited

benefits.

(2) This section shall apply to each contract executed

on or after July 1, 2023, by the adult basic coverage

insurance program established under Chapter 13 of the act of

June 26, 2001 (P.L.755, No.77), known as the Tobacco

20220SB1188PN1548 - 8 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30