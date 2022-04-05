Senate Resolution 259 Printer's Number 1547
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens
organization with the goal of encouraging people to read in
their increasing leisure time to improve income and develop a
strong and healthy family life; and
WHEREAS, For more than 60 years, the United States has
celebrated "National Library Week" and the valuable
contributions of the various libraries, librarians and staff and
the services and resources they provide to people of all ages;
and
WHEREAS, The 2022 theme of "National Library Week" is
"Connect with Your Library," which promotes the idea that
libraries are places to get connected to technology by using
broadband, computers and other resources; and
WHEREAS, In addition to books, libraries also offer
opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and
classes; and
WHEREAS, Today, libraries are a public space where all
community members, regardless of age, gender identity, ethnicity
or income level, can come together to connect and learn; and
WHEREAS, Currently there are more than 116,000 libraries,
including public, academic, school and government libraries, in
the United States; and
WHEREAS, For more than 200 years, the Pennsylvania Senate
Library has served as the major source of information on
Pennsylvania government, with its collection of legislative
documents, journals and law books; and
WHEREAS, Beyond its role as a place to research, the Senate
Library also serves as a resource for the numerous collections,
displays and exhibits throughout the Capitol; and
WHEREAS, Most importantly, upholding the true representation
20220SR0259PN1547 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30