Senate Resolution 259 Printer's Number 1547

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens

organization with the goal of encouraging people to read in

their increasing leisure time to improve income and develop a

strong and healthy family life; and

WHEREAS, For more than 60 years, the United States has

celebrated "National Library Week" and the valuable

contributions of the various libraries, librarians and staff and

the services and resources they provide to people of all ages;

and

WHEREAS, The 2022 theme of "National Library Week" is

"Connect with Your Library," which promotes the idea that

libraries are places to get connected to technology by using

broadband, computers and other resources; and

WHEREAS, In addition to books, libraries also offer

opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and

classes; and

WHEREAS, Today, libraries are a public space where all

community members, regardless of age, gender identity, ethnicity

or income level, can come together to connect and learn; and

WHEREAS, Currently there are more than 116,000 libraries,

including public, academic, school and government libraries, in

the United States; and

WHEREAS, For more than 200 years, the Pennsylvania Senate

Library has served as the major source of information on

Pennsylvania government, with its collection of legislative

documents, journals and law books; and

WHEREAS, Beyond its role as a place to research, the Senate

Library also serves as a resource for the numerous collections,

displays and exhibits throughout the Capitol; and

WHEREAS, Most importantly, upholding the true representation

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

