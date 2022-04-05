Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1550

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - CRUELTY TO ANIMALS.

(VIII) THE PENNSYLVANIA FARM BUREAU.

(IX) PENNAG INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION.

(X) THE PENNSYLVANIA STATE GRANGE.

(XI) THE INSURANCE FEDERATION OF PENNSYLVANIA.

(XII) THE OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL.

(XIII) THE PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE.

(2) TWO MEMBERS FROM:

(I) THE PENNSYLVANIA FEDERATION OF DOG CLUBS, AT

LEAST ONE OF WHOM REPRESENTS A LICENSED KENNEL.

(II) THE PENNSYLVANIA VETERINARY MEDICAL

ASSOCIATION.

(c) Chairperson and terms.--Except for members who serve ex

officio, members of the board shall serve until a successor is

appointed.

(d) Meetings.--The board shall meet at least once every

legislative session or at intervals that may be necessary to

fulfill the duties of the board under this act.

Section 4. Powers and duties.

(a) Strategic plan.--The board shall develop an initial

report within one year of inception.

(b) Powers and duties.--The board shall review existing laws

and regulations in this Commonwealth related to the keeping and

handling of animals, including the following, and make

recommendations for legislative and regulatory changes:

(1) The Dog Law.

(2) Section 9.3 of the act of December 17, 1968

(P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and

Consumer Protection Law.

(3) 18 Pa.C.S. Ch. 55 Subch. B (relating to cruelty to

20210SB0907PN1550 - 3 -

