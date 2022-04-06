Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,199 in the last 365 days.

Maintenance Work to Occur This Week on FM 586 in Bangs

TxDOT crews have begun maintenance work on FM 586 (Fitzgerald St.), in the city of Bangs, to prepare the road for seal coat this summer.

Work has begun on the FM586 spur, also known as Fitzgerald Street today, Wednesday, April 6. On Thursday, work will move to the block between FM586 and 3rd Street. Crews will be working between 3rd and 5th Street on Friday. Work will begin each day at approximately 8:30 a.m. and will last through 2:30 p.m..

TxDOT asks that there be no parking on these sections of FM 586 during the forementioned dates. It is very important for all citizens to help make sure vehicles are off the roadway to allow crews to access areas needing repair. Various lane closures may occur with flagger present to aid traffic flow.  Motorists are asked to please use caution when driving through this work zone or plan an alternate route as delays will be possible.

You just read:

Maintenance Work to Occur This Week on FM 586 in Bangs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.