Maintenance Work to Occur This Week on FM 586 in Bangs

TxDOT crews have begun maintenance work on FM 586 (Fitzgerald St.), in the city of Bangs, to prepare the road for seal coat this summer.

Work has begun on the FM586 spur, also known as Fitzgerald Street today, Wednesday, April 6. On Thursday, work will move to the block between FM586 and 3rd Street. Crews will be working between 3rd and 5th Street on Friday. Work will begin each day at approximately 8:30 a.m. and will last through 2:30 p.m..

TxDOT asks that there be no parking on these sections of FM 586 during the forementioned dates. It is very important for all citizens to help make sure vehicles are off the roadway to allow crews to access areas needing repair. Various lane closures may occur with flagger present to aid traffic flow. Motorists are asked to please use caution when driving through this work zone or plan an alternate route as delays will be possible.