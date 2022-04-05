Senate Bill 1172 Printer's Number 1549
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing
Law.
"SANE program." A program that utilizes a sexual assault
nurse examiner for a forensic medical examination based in this
Commonwealth.
"Sexual assault." Any of the offenses specified in 18
Pa.C.S. Ch. 31 Subch. B (relating to definition of offenses).
"Sexual assault nurse examiner" or "SANE." A registered
nurse who completed additional education and training that meets
the MOST RECENT EDITION OF THE Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner
Education Guidelines established by the International
Association of Forensic Nurses IN EFFECT ON THE EFFECTIVE DATE
OF THIS SECTION to provide comprehensive health care to
survivors of sexual assault.
"Sexual assault survivor." An individual who reports that
they have experienced sexual assault.
Section 3. SANE program for access to treatment for sexual
assault survivors.
In addition to the sexual assault emergency services required
under 28 Pa. Code § 117.52 (relating to minimum requirements for
sexual assault emergency services), a hospital may establish a
SANE program.
Section 4. Duties of department.
(a) List of SANE capabilities.--
(1) No later than 90 180 days after the effective date
of this section and updated on an annual basis, the
department shall publish a comprehensive list of each
hospital, by county, that provides SANE care on the
department's publicly accessible Internet website. The list
shall include the location and phone number for each hospital
20220SB1172PN1549 - 2 -
