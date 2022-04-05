Senate Bill 1172 Printer's Number 1549

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing

Law.

"SANE program." A program that utilizes a sexual assault

nurse examiner for a forensic medical examination based in this

Commonwealth.

"Sexual assault." Any of the offenses specified in 18

Pa.C.S. Ch. 31 Subch. B (relating to definition of offenses).

"Sexual assault nurse examiner" or "SANE." A registered

nurse who completed additional education and training that meets

the MOST RECENT EDITION OF THE Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner

Education Guidelines established by the International

Association of Forensic Nurses IN EFFECT ON THE EFFECTIVE DATE

OF THIS SECTION to provide comprehensive health care to

survivors of sexual assault.

"Sexual assault survivor." An individual who reports that

they have experienced sexual assault.

Section 3. SANE program for access to treatment for sexual

assault survivors.

In addition to the sexual assault emergency services required

under 28 Pa. Code § 117.52 (relating to minimum requirements for

sexual assault emergency services), a hospital may establish a

SANE program.

Section 4. Duties of department.

(a) List of SANE capabilities.--

(1) No later than 90 180 days after the effective date

of this section and updated on an annual basis, the

department shall publish a comprehensive list of each

hospital, by county, that provides SANE care on the

department's publicly accessible Internet website. The list

shall include the location and phone number for each hospital

