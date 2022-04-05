Senate Bill 797 Printer's Number 1552
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - class, any county of the second class, city, borough,
incorporated town, township, home rule, optional plan or
optional charter municipality located within this Commonwealth.
* * *
"Neighborhood improvement district." A limited geographic
area within a municipality, in which a special assessment is
levied on all designated property, other than tax-exempt
property, for the purpose of promoting the economic and general
welfare of the district and the municipality, hereinafter
referred to as NID. Such districts shall be referred to
generally as neighborhood improvement district (NID) and
specifically as business improvement district (BID), residential
improvement district (RID), industrial improvement district
(IID), institutional improvement district (INID) or mixed-use
improvement district (MID), depending on the type district
established. [A designated property may not be included in more
than one neighborhood improvement district.]
* * *
"Neighborhood improvement district services." In the case of
neighborhood improvement district management associations
created for the purpose of making improvements or providing
expanded services within any neighborhood business improvement
districts established, the term shall include, but not be
limited to, those services which improve the ability of the
commercial establishments within the district to serve the
consumer, such as free or reduced-fee parking for customers,
transportation-related expenses, public relations programs,
group advertising, sponsorship of special events and district
maintenance and security services. For services provided within
any residential, industrial, institutional or mixed-use
20210SB0797PN1552 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30