Renovations at Pikes Peak State Park to begin April 2022

McGregor, Iowa - Pikes Peak State Park will undergo a major overhaul to improve the campground and main parking lot later this month.

Detra Dettmann, northeast district supervisor for the State Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the project will bring welcome improvements.

“Pikes Peak is one of our premier destination parks in Iowa, and we anticipate the campground and parking lot renovations will improve our visitors' overall park experience,” she said.

The campground’s electrical system will be upgraded, space will be added between the camp pads as will some pull-through campsites. Full hookup campsites will be added, additional water hydrants will be placed throughout the campground and there will be two dump stations. The overall number of campsites will remain about the same.

Just three miles south of McGregor, Pikes Peak State Park sits 500 feet above the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers, offering impressive overlooks and breathtaking views. Weather permitting, the main parking lot construction timeline should allow the park to be open during the busy autumn leaf viewing season this year.

While the work in the park is underway, the main entrance will be closed.

“We will have signage stating the entrance is closed, as well as information on our webpage,” said park manger Matt Tschirgi. “We will reopen the parking lot as soon as possible, which will give visitors easy access to the overlook.”

For more information and to find out the current status of the closure, go to the Pikes Peak webpage at www.iowadnr.gov/pikespeak.