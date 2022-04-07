BBI International Announces UAS Industry Directory Publication
EINPresswire.com/ -- BBI International announced this week the launch of the UAS Industry Directory.
“We continue to see an increase of industries utilizing drones to improve efficiencies and overall better deliverables. From the real-estate market to engineering to emergency responders, all of these industries continue to increase drone usage to deliver a better product or service,” says John Nelson, vice president of BBI International and UAS Magazine. “The industry directory will help other industries find pilots and companies who can help them utilize UAS technology.”
The UAS Industry Directory will be included with the printed version of UAS Magazine and will be distributed to more than 6,500 UAS professionals including attendees of the UAS Summit & Expo in Grand Forks, North Dakota. A digital version will be available year-round to a global audience of nearly 67,000.
Each company is eligible for one free listing in the directory. Additional options are available for purchase. Companies who would like a free listing can go to the UAS Industry Directory and fill out the online form.
About UAS Magazine
For commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine exclusively highlights the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine's readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.
About BBI International
Founded in 1995, BBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo—the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit, International Biomass Conference & Expo and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.
Marla DeFoe
