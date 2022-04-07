SOAR THROUGH THE SKIES IN VR SHOOTER AIRBORNE: THE BEGINNING, OUT NOW ON SIDEQUEST & ITCH.IO

Defend earth from deadly drones wielding fun weapons at exhilarating speeds

SHEPPARTON, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fresh take on the arcade genre comes flying into the world of VR gaming. Healthy Mind Solutions and Cherry Engine come together to bring us their take on the VR shooter genre with Airborne: The Beginning. Their game allows anyone to take on waves of drones while traversing through gorgeous landscapes with full freedom. Between missions, roam the hub filled with possibilities for new upgrades, weapons, and leaderboards, designed for players to cause mayhem more efficiently.

This first-person shooter experience puts players in the shoes of one of the earth’s final protectors, tasked with defending the earth from The Krax who have sent an army of evil drones to invade and plunder the Earth of its natural resources. To help do so, players are equipped with a jet pack for quick movement and a variety of unique weapons.

When asked about what makes Airborne unique, creator Vijay Raj had this to say: “Airborne taps into one of the deepest desires that we all share, that is to fly free and soar through the skies. With this at its core, the game seeks to combine that with the most fun first-person shooting arcade mechanics seen in VR and thus, delivering one of the most exhilarating experiences available.”

The possibilities of VR gaming are still being explored and as a result, we’re always waiting for the next big thing in VR. Airborne: The Beginning hopes to be that thing and help fill the void in VR gamers' hearts.

So if you’re in the market for a casual VR game to kill some time with, this might be right up your alley. Airborne: The Beginning was released on the 5th of March and is currently available on sidequest and itch.io for $9.99. They also have a free demo for those who are still not convinced. Keep an eye out for future updates as community feedback rolls in.

Presskit: https://airbornevr.app/?presskit=airborne-the-beginning

