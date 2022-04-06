Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Drivers and Research Report during the Forecast Period 2022-2030
Immunotherapy drugs market was valued at US$ 133.43 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proposed Immunotherapy Drugs Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.
The enhanced preference for monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars is the primary driver of immunotherapy drugs market growth. Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that strengthens the nerves against cancer. It utilizes substances produced by the body or in a laboratory to improve the immune system's ability to detect and destroy cancer cells. Immunotherapy has been an important component in the treatment of several forms of cancer in recent decades. The immune system is a collection of organs, specific cells, and substances that aid in the defense against infections and other disorders. Some immunotherapy treatments inhibit cancer cell proliferation. Other treatments boost the immune system in killing cancer cells or preventing cancer from spreading to further areas of the body. Immunotherapy treatments can be used alone or in conjunction with other cancer therapies.
Immunotherapy drugs market was valued at US$ 133.43 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Highlights the following key factors:
• Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.
• Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.
• SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.
• Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.
• Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.
• Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.
• Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.
The global immunotherapy drugs market has been primarily segmented into monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, interferons & interleukins, vaccines, and others. Monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to retain the share over the forecast period. Some monoclonal antibodies (MABs) are used in immunotherapy. They function by activating the immune system and assisting it in its fight against cancer. Other MABs work by interfering with immune system cells. Checkpoint inhibitors, for example, are a kind of immunotherapy. Checkpoint inhibitors prevent the immune system from attacking cancer cells by inhibiting proteins.
Global immunotherapy drugs market has been classified into cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Cancer segment is further segmented into breast cancer, bladder cancer, brain cancer (brain tumor), colorectal (colon) cancer, melanoma, kidney cancer, and others. Cancer held a substantial market share in 2020 owing to increasing cancer incidences globally. In 2020, According to data from GLOBOCAN, there will be nearly 2,261,419 (11.7%) new breast cancer cases, 2,206,771 (11.4%) new lung cancer cases, and 1,931,590 (10%) new colorectum cancer cases. Breast cancer is one of every four cancers diagnosed in women worldwide.
Key Players:
• AbbVie Inc.
• Amgen Inc.
• AstraZeneca
• Bayer AG
• Eli Lilly and Company
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
• Merck & Co.Inc.
• and Novartis AG
• Pfizer Inc.
• amongst other market participants.
Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market:
By Type
• Monoclonal Antibodies
• Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
• Interferons & Interleukins
• Vaccines
• Others
By Disease Indication
• Cancer
o Breast Cancer
o Bladder Cancer
o Brain Cancer (Brain Tumor)
o Colorectal (Colon) Cancer
o Melanoma
o Kidney Cancer
o Others
• Autoimmune Diseases
• Infectious Diseases
• Others
By Route of Administration
• Oral
• Intravenous (IV)
• Topical
• Others
By End Users
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
