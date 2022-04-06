Di-n-butyl Ether Market by Distribution Channel, Purity, Application, Region: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of CAGR, the global di-n-butyl ether market is growing at 7.8% over the forecast period. Cleanliness is next to godliness and this is utter truth in today’s scenario. Di-n-butyl ether is perfect solvent in every synthetic reaction, specifically in cases where there is low content of water and peroxide. As compared to other solvents, the flash point of Di-n-butyl ether is high, which makes it ideal for higher temperature processes. Additionally, the Di-n-butyl ether is extremely cost-efficient and this automatically makes it the number one choice of multiple industries. The COVID-19 pandemic literally proved as a game-changer for the di-n-butyl ether market. Importance of personal and public hygiene was once again highlighted as several people across the globe lost their lives to the dreadful virus that originated from a lab in Wuhan, China. Not just human lives, but the economic world too was devastated courtesy of the curbs imposed by several countries to contain the virus.
Several factors are driving the di-n-butyl ether market like surging demand from the chemical industries globally. Additionally, majority of the companies are taking conscious efforts to deliver a product that is eco-friendly in nature. One of the most important factor that is driving the growth of di-n-butyl ether market is that this chemical is used as a solvent for synthesis of Grignard. Grignard synthesis is basically used in synthesis of esters, ethers, alcohols, ketones, acetals, aldehydes, ethers carboxylic, amino compounds, organometallic compounds and others.
One of the major factors that is denting the growth of the di-n-butyl ether market is volatility in terms of costs. The cost of this compound is dependent on several factors like logistics. Additionally, these types of compounds have an adverse effect on human health and this also acts as a hurdle to the growth of the di-n-butyl ether market. Irrespective of all the hindrances, the Di-n-butyl ether market is forecasted to witness massive growth in coming few years. As this compound is being used in production of printing inks, agricultural formations and cosmetics, it will contribute immensely towards the growth of the di-n-butyl ether market. The Di-n-butyl ether in ink pens allow free flow of ink along with prevention of colour clogging.
By Distribution Channel, Online Mode of sales is forecasted to Grow fastest for the Di-n-butyl ether Market in the Future Years
In the era of internet, where e-commerce market is growing immensely, the di-n-butyl ether market is too getting benefitted from the growth of online sales. Online segment automatically cuts several factors like geographical limitations. Also that, the order can be placed and delivered to any corner of the world. It also removes any middlemen or agents from the picture helping to establish direct contact between buyers and sellers.
By Region, the Asia Pacific Region is Forecasted to Witness Fastest Growth over the Next Few Years
The Asia Pacific region is expected to growth the highest in terms of CAGR during the forecast years in the di-n-butyl ether market courtesy of the massive investments made in manufacturing of propylene oxide. On the other hand, the rising demand for cleaners in countries like India and China is driving the sales of the di-n-butyl ether. Also, presence of leading household cleaner makers is contributing to the growth of the market.
The key players operating in the global di-n-butyl ether market are mentioned below:
• Acros Organics
• Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific.
• Azelis
• HeBEi GuanLang Biotechnology Co., Ltd
• Henan Tianfu Chemicals Co. Ltd
• KCIL Chemofarbe Group
• MEHK CHEMICALS PVT LTD
• Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
• Seqens Advanced Specialties
• Shanghai Dingsheng Chemical Technology Co., Ltd
• TCI America
• Other Market Participants
Di-n-butyl Ether Market Segmentation
Di-n-butyl ether market has been segmented by distribution channel, by purity, by application, by region which are further classified into regions and its respective countries:
Global Di-n-butyl Ether Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Online
• Offline
Global Di-n-butyl Ether Market Purity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• 3%
• 99%
• Others
Global Di-n-butyl Ether Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Solvent for Grignard, Wittig and other organo-metallic reactions
• Solvent for oils and fats
• Natural and synthetic resins
• Manufacturing API’s (Procarbazine and Cefaclor)
• Manufacture of agrochemicals like Cyhexatin
• CD-R manufacture
• Others
Global Di-n-butyl Ether Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Our 402+ Pages Report titled, “Global Di-n-butyl Ether Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2015 - 2030”, will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Years Considered (2015 – 2030)
o Historic Years: 2015 - 2020
o Base Year: 2021
o Forecast Years: 2022 – 2030
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends)
• Analysis on Impact of Covid-19: Global Di-n-butyl Ether Market
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
o Mergers and Acquisitions
o Product Launches
o Investments Trends
o R&D Initiatives
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information pertaining to company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis, and business strategies
• Region-specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are also available in our repository.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese, and other languages.
