ExpressJet Airlines Names Tom Margavich FAR 119 System Chief Pilot
ExpressJet Airlines has named Tom Margavich as Federal Aviation Rule (FAR) 119 System chief pilot.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpressJet Airlines has named Tom Margavich as Federal Aviation Rule (FAR) 119 system chief pilot.
Margavich began his career in manufacturing management before turning his aviation hobby into a career. From 1985 to 1989, he worked in corporate aviation for several companies and then began his airline career with ExpressJet. Margavich served as first officer and captain for six years with ExpressJet and then became an instructor pilot for the company. He advanced to become EMB-145 lead instructor pilot and aircrew program designee in 2019. Since 2021, he served as ExpressJet’s manager of training and standards.
Margavich holds a Business degree from Gainesville Junior College, University System of Georgia and completed the Outward Bound Management Program at Boston College.
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of experience as a regional airline. ExpressJet operates its leisure brand aha!, which provides travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. The company is expanding its service with specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. www.expressjet.com
About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com
