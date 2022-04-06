CRN Recognizes Creatio with a 5-Star Rating in the Software Vendor Programs, 2022 Partner Program Guide
CRN recognizes Creatio’s commitment to its channel partners and grants Creatio a 5-Star rating for delivering first-class channel software and application spaceBOSTON, MA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized in the 5-Star Software Vendor Programs, 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide.
Every year, CRN®, a brand of the Channel Company, develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. As part of the Partner Program Guide, CRN designates some programs as 5-Star Partner Programs for providing the most comprehensive lineups of incentives, training, services, and benefits.
The 5-Star rating recognizes Creatio’s commitment to our channel partners’ success and their business growth. Creatio’s award-winning partner program provides unbeatable advantages, including a joint go-to-market strategy tailored for the needs of the partners’ business, the highest commission rates in the industry, and much more. Genuine care about our partners and clients is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA. Learn more about the CRN’s 2022 Partner Program Guide at www.crn.com/PPG.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelco.com/
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
