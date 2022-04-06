Global Digital Pathology Market was valued at US$ 823.38 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Pathology Market Report by Absolute Markets Insights is a meticulously undertaken study. Experts with proven credentials and a high standing within the research fraternity have presented an in-depth analysis of the subject matter, bringing to bear their unparalleled domain knowledge and vast research experience. They offer some penetrating insights into the complex world of Digital Pathology Market Industry. Their sweeping overview, comprehensive analyses, precise definitions, clear classifications, and expert opinions on applications, make this report nothing short of brilliant in its presentation and style. In terms of revenue, digital pathology market was valued at US$ 823.38 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
In the global digital pathology market, the major driver contributing to the market growth is increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency. Digital pathology helps pathologists to improve lab efficiency as it decreases turnaround times, reduces costs, and provides healthcare professionals with access to subject-matter expertise. Improvements in lab efficiency helps both patients as well physicians to draw faster and more accurate lab results for diagnostic decisions based on diagnostic tests. Access to digital slides via web services enhances convenience and enables timely access to data. Moreover, it also enables patients to download the reports of tests if digital pathology is being used by pathologist. Market participants are investing in innovative marketing strategies to increase their customer base. For instance, in April 2021, Royal Philips collaborated with the Israeli company, Ibex Medical Analytics, to jointly promote their digital pathology and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to hospitals, health networks, and pathology labs worldwide. High cost of digital pathology systemsis restraining the growth of global digital pathology market. Large hospitals with significant capital budgets can afford the deployment of pathology systems. However, pathologists and academic institutes with limited budgets or information technology (IT) support cannot always afford them. Moreover, in addition to high costs, lack of skilled professionals to operate the advanced digital pathology systems, also limits the market growth as many medical institutions hesitate to adopt these systems.
Digital pathology is defined as a sub-field of pathology whose purpose is data management based on information that has been generated from digitized specimen slides. Using computer-based technology, digital pathology utilizes virtual microscopy. Here, glass slides are converted into digital slides that can be viewed, managed, shared and analyzed on computer with the results getting displayed on monitor. Digital pathology is meant to improve operational efficiency, minimize laboratory expenses, increase productivity, aid the informed decision-making regarding treatment, and ensure patient care. In simple words, digital pathology interprets pathology information generated from a digitized glass slide. Digital slides are created by capturing glass slides with a scanning device so that a high-resolution digital image can be provided when the pathologist views the slide on a screen or mobile device. Investments towards technological advancement in the global digital pathology market is anticipated to supplement the growth over the forecast period. In September 2021, for instance, Agilent Technologies signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Visiopharm that enabled Agilent Technologies to co-market Visiopharm’s portfolio of CE-IVD marked AI-driven precision pathology software. The terms of agreement also allowed the sales of Agilent’s portfolio of automated pathology staining solutions.
The China-originated coronavirus pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital pathology in not only USA, but also in many other countries. The reasons for rapid adoption included the need to deal with higher case volume, need for pathologists to work from home due to government orders, and changes in regulatory requirements as well as governance. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of digital tools has increased substantially in the healthcare sector. According to reports, the number of pathologists using whole slide imaging (WSI) for primary diagnosis increased from62.5%to 90.6%. Digital pathology can safeguard clinical services and pathology-based research in the current climate, while also keeping them safe for future references. The digital-based approach to diagnosis aids easy and efficient evaluation of surgical pathology slides from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissue (FFPE). It also frees the pathologist from the constraints of using an optical microscope in their laboratory. Hence, global digital pathology market has growth potential in the pandemic. The lockdowns implemented to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus along with various restrictions related to social distancing, has led to an increased demand for digital pathology solutions, which enable pathologists to remotely view diagnostic results and draw primary diagnosis. In order to gain a competitive edge and deliver quick services, many pathologists and pathology labs are adopting digital pathology tools. The pandemic, hence, showcases positive growth prospects for global digital pathology market over the future years. In September 2021, Quanterix received label expansion on emergency use authorization for COVID Antigen Test. The technology they are using in this test is called Simoa. The scientific name of this antigen is SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen. The new test from Quanterix has been validated to be able to detect all variants of concern regarding coronavirus designated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including Delta variant. The use of this test has been authorized in saliva samples. The Simoa technology has Examination Under Anaesthetic (EUA) label which serves as an additional evidence about its potential across range of clinical tests (primarily pathological in nature) that are less-invasive in nature.
New technological advances for image analysis is estimated to further accelerate the growth of global digital pathology market over the forecast period. Advanced ways of image analysis offer many advantages such as higher consistency, lesser interobserver discrepancy, and improved efficiency. The amount of information included in whole-slide imaging (WSI) presents tremendous new opportunities for developing as well as evaluating new and more effective treatments that ensure much better care of cancer patients and patients suffering from other diseases that can be life-threatening, if not diagnosed properly. As image analysis algorithms in digital pathology are still under research, many challenging problems and open questions involving them are being considered by medical experts. Such considerations include image quality, development of image processing, calibration & optimizing display, and machine learning (ML) methods for computer-aided diagnostic systems. Their validation of image analysis algorithms in digital pathology for diagnostic use is another concern. Research on these concern can be a new opportunity in the global digital pathology market. Multiplexing is another opportunity that can grow with global digital pathology market. In multiplexing, multiple protein and similar species antibodies are localized in a single section from the same sample. As multiplexing aids the localization of proteins of interest, several aspects of a cell can be measured due to the concurrent association of proteins with cell compartments or cell types. Hence, the demand for multiplexing service can increase with the growth of global digital pathology market. Virtual microscopy and WSI can be more helpful to pathologists compared to conventional microscopy as they allow the storage and fast dissemination of image data not only in pathology, but also in other biomedical areas. Hence, demand as well as market for virtual microscopy and WSI can also rise with global digital pathology market growth. Electronic health records (EHR) are also helpful in areas where pathology is required. They ensure better patient care, easy access for reference, and more convenience for physicians. As the EHR platforms allow healthcare professionals to share information in real-time, the demand and market for EHR service can grow with global digital pathology market growth. AI can also provide efficiency to digital pathology with regards to diagnosing different kinds of cancer or triaging biopsies. Hence, the role of AI can increase in medical sector with global digital pathology market growth.
In September 2021, Keen Eye launched its next-gen platform that could accelerate clinical trials with AI-powered Digital Pathology. This platform can enable compliance with good clinical & laboratory practices on full scale. With unprecedented efficiency, it can facilitate digital image analysis in the context of clinical trials, as in College of American Pathologists (CAP)/Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) laboratories. The report provides both, qualitative as well as quantitative research of global digital pathology market. It also provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as affiliations, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analyzed in the report. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.
Some of the players operating in the digital pathology market are 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Corista, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Halo AP, Huron Technologies International Inc., Indica Labs, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, OptraSCAN Inc., Proscia Inc., Sectra AB, Visiopharm A/S., and XIFIN Inc., amongst other market participants.
Global Digital Pathology Market:
By Type
• Human
• Veterinary
By Offering
• Software
• Pathology Management System
• Laboratory Information System
• Others
• Hardware
• Diagnostic Scanners
• Laboratory Components
• Histology equipment
• Others
• Support and Technical services
• Others
By Application
• Drug Discovery
• Disease Diagnosis
• Teleconsultation
• Training & Education
• Others
By End Users
• Research Institutions
• Pathology Laboratories
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Contract Research Organizations
• Academic Medical Centers (Education)
• Clinical Labs
• Geology
• Hospitals
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
