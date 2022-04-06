Dr Donna Marie Cozine and Eve Blossom Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Dr Donna Marie Cozine, founder of Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts in Rochester, NY Eve Blossom, Material Change Institute

Biggest lessons have been: to listen, to learn, be open, be flexible, bring a growth mindset, let go, unlearn, believe and be kind.” — Eve Blossom, Material Change Institute

Can you share with our readers a story from your own experience about how you lead your team during uncertain or difficult times?

When COVID hit the United States no one really knew what it was going to mean for companies and schools. Things were moving very quickly and our school, like so many others, needed to pivot. While figuring out how the school was going to respond, I also needed to deal with the fear of uncertainty our staff was experiencing. Being in NY the numbers in other parts of the state were rising at alarming rates. We knew it was just time before it hit our region hard. I pulled my team together on a Thursday and began planning for an eventual closing. We had a small team that had to create a whole new way of teaching our children. Within 48 hours we were able to create a virtual program that would be ready to launch at the word of closures. We sent our students home with information and resources on Friday afternoon. On Sunday, our governor closed schools in the entire state. On Monday morning, when other schools were scrambling trying to figure out how to proceed our virtual program launched at 8:30 a.m. Over the course of the next two weeks we were able to refine our plan to include more comprehensive online learning, the integration of social emotional learning, and opportunities for our staff to come together virtually. Over the course of the next three months we continually assessed, evaluated, and modified the program as needed to meet the needs of our students in the virtual environment.

Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the motivation to continue through your challenges? What sustains your drive?

When faced with adversity I never consider giving up, in my line of work the stakes are too high. The children I served as the leader of the school I founded were from underserved populations. The school that I founded enabled the students to have high quality experiences that would help change their trajectory. My motivation comes from my mission to help children by establishing organizations that put children first and developing leaders who focus on the needs of the children and the community that they serve.

Eve Blossom, Material Change Institute

Can you share five of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

What really comes to mind is a quote from Albert Einstein, “The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.”

In my five years at Architecture School, I learned about design, structure, materials, design systems thinking and more. This training changed me and my thinking fundamentally. And I’ve applied systems thinking to my work in architecture, design, start-ups, investment, advising, mentorship and teaching.

We are ever changing as well as our world around us and the events that shape our lives. Our journey of change in these uncertain times requires all of us together to succeed. We will need to bring the best we all have to offer in this next chapter of our history.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are continuing to strategically pair our fellows with mentors to help them reach decision-making positions of influence. And we will continue to strategically partner with instructors, domain experts, VC investors and others to provide our fellows with impactful curriculum and experience that will support them as they broaden investments.

