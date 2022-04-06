Kate Loree and Emily Washington Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Kate Loree, sex-positive licensed marriage and family therapist Emily Washington, responsible for driving enterprise-level product strategy and roadmaps for Precisely Candice Georgiadis

Kate Loree, sex-positive licensed marriage and family therapist

From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Being mindful is being aware and present in the current moment. It’s being here now. A mindfulness exercise might be to step outside on a beautiful day. Notice your breath. Notice the breeze and sunlight on your skin. See how the breeze gently moves the leaves on the trees and how the sun glistens through the leaves creating a sort of performance art. And then notice what part of your body knows about this beauty you are witnessing. Maybe it’s your heart. And as you focus on your heart, you may notice a warmth expanding within you. As you notice this warmth expanding from your heart outward, you may notice a smile on your face and a sense of peace from within. This is mindfulness. It’s the practice of noticing everything from within and without in the present moment.

I would describe it as being present in the here and now. This state includes being aware of the sights and sounds around you

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

In our culture, we tend to be goal oriented, driven, and in our heads. This state tends to lead to a mind that races, ruminates and is critical to the self and others. Concurrently, we often discount the wisdom of our body sensations and our emotions. Mindfulness invites us to reconnect to our full internal compass; our thoughts, body sensations and emotions, working in tandem from a grounded, centered place. Once reconnected to our full internal compass in the here and now, we are able to make better choices for ourselves. Our “yes” is much more likely to be a true yes. We are more likely to notice quickly when someone or something isn’t right for us. This practice is key within non-monogamous relationships so that you don’t agree to an activity that actually isn’t right for you or you are not ready for.

As we continue to practice mindfulness, our thoughts, feelings and sensations become a better team. Overtime, we can handle stress much more easily and regulate our system more effectively. This is crucial when having a difficult conversation within a non-monogamous relationship. Non-monogamy often pokes at any unresolved attachment injuries, especially during disagreements. Therefore, a practice of mindfulness is a game changer.

Emily Washington, responsible for driving enterprise-level product strategy and roadmaps for Precisely

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t rely on outside influence to open up doors for you. While there are external influences that can help remove barriers for women in STEM, it’s a two-way street. You have to remove barriers too.

Building confidence is not always easy, but it’s always achievable. I often am in situations where I don’t think I’m capable of something, but once I do it, I feel fearless.

There is no such thing as “I’m not good at math or science.” I got my degree in English and literature partially because I previously believed I wasn’t good at STEM. I have since learned that couldn’t be further from the truth.

It’s okay to admit when you don’t understand something and ask for help. Reaching out and asking for help when you don’t understand something will not make you look “dumb,” in fact, it can open up new opportunities for you.

Celebrate the accomplishments and don’t over-analyze the failures. Focusing on failures or getting so stuck on doing the next thing makes it easy to overlook how far you’ve come. Every step in my career is attributed to both successes and failures, but sometimes I move too fast to reflect.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

It may seem cliché, but show kindness and empathy. I think being in tune to what individuals on the team are going through, whether in their job or personally, supporting them, and removing any roadblocks, helps make everyone more successful.

