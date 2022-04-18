Egos Act Out Hearts Behave is Core to Understanding the Law of Spiritual Gravity

Measurement of an intelligent symbiotic connection to our true compass.

Humane Spectrum Proposes an Ego Guided World Demolishes Authenticity

Spiritual Gravity: When the ego’s mass is exaggerated and guiding, it removes the heart as compass and increases human suffering tenfold.” — Ernie L. Vecchio

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and trauma psychologist Ernie L. Vecchio introduces the Humane Spectrum a perspective of mental health where ‘centered’ means that one must embrace 'what they are' first to find balance or evolve. His work proposes that our life experiences (psycho) mesh with a deliberate, guiding, and intelligent signature expression (spiritual) to promote holistic emotional growth. This means that everyone's motivation, aspirations, potential, and expressions are unique to them. People only vary according to their developing empathy and benevolence for the well-being of themselves and others. Media outlets and mental health influencers wishing to advance the elimination of stigma around such issues are encouraged to inquire for interview.

He reminds that emotional and psychological measures of young children are good examples how early assessment of this guidance works. It is accomplished by using ‘projective’ testing. A personality (ego) measure that allows the child to respond to ambiguous stimuli while revealing their hidden emotions and conflicts. Their responses are then contrasted with other ‘objective’ or self-report measures for a structured approach to interpretation. Projective assessment is analyzed for meaning and has its origins in psychodynamic theory. It allows that human beings have conscious and unconscious motivations beyond the view of those observing. He adds "The Humane Spectrum is a form of 'reverse engineering' because it provides a picture of past-present emotional adjustments and where one is in their process." While pathology measures tend to target our illusive period of lost innocence and trauma the Humane Spectrum offers a ‘life as intended’ perspective that captures the period before ego interference demolishes our authenticity. He states: "Egos act out hearts behave is core to understanding the law of spiritual gravity, a quality of the human condition just now being identified."

Loss and division are experienced by everyone in a world where the ego is our default compass. As a result, Vecchio proposes many of us are living with an undiagnosed grief reaction or source wound. He says, “This initial wound creates a ‘sticky surface’ where all other adversities tend to accumulate. It’s little wonder many of us feel overwhelmed with all that is happening in the world." While psychology labels this pathology, Vecchio has discovered that these subjective experiences are essential fuel for holistic correction. He notes, "It's a form of healing only possible when people acknowledge their psycho-spiritual beginnings and development."

Two+ years with no ego, the body possesses cellular memory of a time before division. While the ego forms during the onset of language, it is our personal and collective culture that causes us to forget. While people are unaware of this buried memory of 'what' they are, the ego installs itself as the default compass. Experts cannot determine the exact age innocence is lost, but many believe children who have the least amount of life experience are innocent. intentional Guided Evolution teaches that a child who feels the need to hide themselves from others (because of guilt or shame) is the true experience of lost innocence.

Vecchio suggests that no matter how it is framed, authenticity is inevitably placed on hold or lost until people (if ever) heal their division. It’s usually in hindsight that most people recognize that something is off. While this may happen around midlife if at all, the Human Spectrum proposes people don't have to rely on random chance to evolve, embracing life as a teacher makes it a conscious choice. One that gives value to our subjective and emotional lives. Like lost innocence, gaining insight and foresight are not age specific. However, they can be cultivated when people are given an integrative-holistic context to view their life experiences. To bring the Humane Spectrum and Intentional Guided Evolution into the culture's awareness, Vecchio is announcing his availability to large media platforms interested in normalizing our mind-body-spirit health.