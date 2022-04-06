Seven Vietnamese billionaires named on Forbes rich list

VIETNAM, April 6 -

The seven Vietnamese billionaires on the Forbes list. — Photo cafef.vn

HÀ NỘI — Seven Vietnamese names are among the 2,668 of dollar billionaires worldwide as per Forbes' latest update to its annual rich list.

The wealthy seven are Chairman of Vingroup Phạm Nhật Vượng, CEO of VietJet Air Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, Chairman of Hòa Phát Trần Đình Long, Chairman of Techcombank Hồ Hùng Anh, Chairman of Nova Group Bùi Thành Nhơn, Chairman of Thaco Trần Bá Dương and Chairman of Masan Nguyễn Đăng Quang.

This year is the first time Bùi Thành Nhơn gained a spot on the list with US$2.9 billion, ranked 1,053.

Phạm Nhật Vượng remains the wealthiest person in Việt Nam, with a fortune estimated at $6.2 billion.

However, he is the only one of the seven billionaires that saw his wealth fall, by 15 per cent compared to last year.

He dropped 67 spots on the list to 411th.

In contrast, Nguyễn Đăng Quang's net worth increased by 36 per cent to $1.9 billion.

Trần Đình Long followed with a 31 per cent gain, then came Hồ Hùng Anh (up 30 per cent) and Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo (up 9.6 per cent).

Trần Bá Dương's net worth held steady at $1.6 billion.

There are 87 fewer billionaires on the list than last year.

Their total wealth is $12.7 trillion, around $400 billion below 2021.

It is also worth noting that 236 new billionaires emerged, and over 1,000 have become wealthier since last year. — VNS