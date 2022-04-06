Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market was Valued at US$ 462.98 Mn in 2021 Growing at a CAGR of 19.78% by 2030
Celiac disease also known as sprue, nontropical sprue, gluten-sensitive enteropathy is a digestive disorder caused by the abnormal immune reaction to gluten. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye and triticale products and oats that have been processed with other grains. The immunological reaction to gluten in celiac disease, produces toxins that damage the villi. Inside the small intestines, villi are tiny finger-like protrusions. When the body is unable to absorb nutrients from meals, the villi are destroyed. This can result in malnutrition as well as other major health issues, such as irreversible intestinal damage. Celiac disease has symptoms such as weight loss, abdominal pain, iron-deficiency anemia, fatigue, skin disorders and others. The key factors driving the celiac disease treatment market include the rising prelevance of celiac disease and initiatives by market players.
Celiac disease was once thought to be a rare disease affecting mostly children and impacting just a few people. But in the recent scenario, celiac disease rates, on the other hand, have risen to the point where it is now considered a major public health concern around the world. According to research, it has been observed that, over the last several decades, the incidence of celiac disease has increased by an average of 7.5 percent each year, with females and children being the most affected. The basic treatment for celiac disease is to follow a gluten-free diet for the rest of one's life. In the last few years, alternative treatments for celiac disease that do not need a gluten-free diet, such as the use of probiotics to relieve gastrointestinal symptoms and the use of gluten-degrading enzymes, are being researched. Moreover, the on-going clinical trials for celiac disease treatment have entered into proof-of-concept stage to Phase 3 confirmatory trials. For instance, in April 2021, the Celiac Disease Foundation (CDF) collaborated with 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage firm focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, to promote clinical trial enrolment in 9 Meters' Phase 3 study. The CeDLara study by 9 Meters is a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to assess the safety and efficacy of 9 Meters' investigational drug, larazotide, in adult patients with at least a six-month history of celiac disease who continue to have gastrointestinal symptoms despite following a gluten-free diet for at least six months. Hence the with the above factors, the global celiac disease treatment market is boosting.
Furthermore, according to the Celiac Organization, there have been no studies or reports indicating that people with celiac disease are more likely to get sick from COVID-19 than people who don't have celiac disease. In fact, researchers concluded that patients with celiac disease who are infected with COVID-19 are not at higher risk of hospitalization, mortality or ICU care requirement than COVID-19 patients without celiac disease.
Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market Report Highlights
• By treatment type, vitamin and mineral supplements are estimated to be the fastest growing treatment type for celiac disease treatment market over the forecast period 2022-2030. As wheat is removed from the diet and many gluten-free meals are not fortified with vitamins and minerals. Gluten-free diets are typically deficient in critical elements such as iron, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins. Vitamins and mineral supplements typically provide 100 percent of the recommended levels of these nutrients. Thus, large number of patients are opting for vitamins and mineral supplements for effective celiac disease. Furthermore, major leading players in the market are investing into the clinical trials and R&D for various medical therapies of celiac disease treatment which is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.
• By application, children and adult both tend to have different symptoms for celiac disease. The symptoms in adults for celiac disease are diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and others while the symptoms in children are anemia, usually from iron deficiency, loss of bone density, skin rash and others. According to research, Celiac disease affects a large number of people who have yet to be diagnosed. Experts believe that roughly 2 million people in the United States have celiac disease, and about 1% of the world's population has celiac disease. Thus, rising prelevance of celiac disease amongst the children as well as adults has led to a rise in growth of celiac disease treatment market globally.
• By end users, the celiac disease treatment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research centers and others. In the last few years there has been significant investments in research and development for treatments of celiac disease. Leading players in the market are looking forward to investing promising treatments and several drug clinical trials have effective results. For instance, in September 2021, Calypso Biotech completed dosing of first Celiac Disease patient in the Phase 1 clinical trial with their novel humanized monoclonal antibody. Thus, such advancements are boosting the global celiac disease treatment market.
• Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the celiac disease treatment market. Celiac diseases are one of the rising concerns in Asia pacific region due to the rising number of patients with this disease. Leading players in the market are hugely investing in research and development of various vitamins and supplements as well as medical therapies for celiac diseases. Thus, with these advancements the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the celiac disease treatment market.
Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market Segmentation
Absolute Markets Insights has segmented the global celiac disease treatment market on the basis of celiac disease type, treatment type, application and end users and region:
Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market Celiac Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Classical Celiac Disease
• Non-Classical Celiac Disease
• Silent Celiac Disease
• Potential celiac disease
• Refractory celiac disease
o Type I
o Type II
Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Gluten free diet
• Vitamin and Mineral Supplements
• Medical Therapies
Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Children
• Adults
Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Research Centers
• Others
Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
List of key players of global celiac disease treatment market are mentioned below:
• 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
• Adaptive Biotechnologies
• Amgen Inc
• AMYRA Biotech AG
• BioLineRX Ltd.
• Bioniz Theraputics.
• Calypso Biotech
• CeliAct
• Gluten Free Therapeutics
• Hain Celestial
• ImmunogenX, Inc.
• Inovera
• MOZART THERAPEUTICS
• Precigen, Inc.
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
• Vactech Oy
• ZEDIRA GmbH
• Other Market Participants
