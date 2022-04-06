Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Industry Development Assessment with Major Players
Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust growth forecast for the global glaucoma treatment market during the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glaucoma Treatment Market report elaborates explanation and information on key parts like makers, providers just as various item type and item development, and subtleties components of uses. The principal objective of the exploration study is to sort out the thing that is driving the Glaucoma Treatment business towards development. This examination study incorporates a short essential investigation, patterns, elements of the market, openings for advancement, industry and shopper concerns, and long-haul cutthroat techniques.
Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust growth forecast for the global glaucoma treatment market during the forecast period (2022 – 2030). In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 3.8% owing to increasing investments by market participants towards introduction of combination drugs and treatment modalities to cure glaucoma. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 2930.68 Mn in 2020. Glaucoma is a group of related eye disorders where the patient does not feel any pain and does not show any symptoms until noticeable loss of vision occurs. Glaucoma damages the optic nerve, which carries information about object seen by person from the eye to the brain. Most of the glaucoma cases are associated with ocular hypertension. Ocular hypertension is defined as a condition where the pressure inside the eye becomes higher than normal pressure. However, often glaucoma can also occur when intraocular pressure is normal. If not treated on time, glaucoma initially causes peripheral vision loss and gradually leads to permanent blindness.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=916
In the global glaucoma treatment market, the major driver contributing to the market growth is rising initiatives to increase awareness about glaucoma. Glaucoma is a painless disorder of the eye where patient does not notice any kind of symptoms until noticeable vision loss. Moreover, the number of patients suffering from glaucoma is increasing day by day. Growing awareness campaigns about glaucoma are being carried out by government and pharmaceutical companies that are boosting the growth of the global glaucoma treatment market. In March 2021, researchers from City, University London, with support from Allergan Pharmaceuticals and Glaucoma UK, released the latest edition of an app to help people newly diagnosed with glaucoma. Increasing production of alpha-adrenergic agonists, beta-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, and prostaglandin analogs is also contributing towards the growth of global glaucoma treatment market. Other factors contributing to the market growth include introduction of more efficient eye drops, increasing investment in glaucoma treatment by pharmaceutical companies as well as biotechnological companies, and increasing production of combination medication drugs. Technological advancement in the field indicate substantial growth prospects for global glaucoma treatment market over the forecast period. In September 2021, the scientists at Nanyang Technological University and clinicians from the Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore joined hands to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-based method of screening patients for glaucoma. Now scientists are working on bringing algorithms to a mobile phone app that can be used as a screening tool in the field.
Glaucoma costs to the United States economy alone around US$ 2.86 billion every year. This includes both direct costs and productivity losses. There are various organizations in the USA creating awareness regarding glaucoma. Their efforts are expected to propel the overall growth of the glaucoma treatment market in the region. According to the data published by the Bright Focus Foundation, more than 3 million Americans are suffering glaucoma. In USA, open-angle glaucoma is the most common form of glaucoma. AMI reports that the glaucoma treatment market in North America region was the largest regional market in 2020 due to presence of key market players, increasing awareness about glaucoma, and availability of advanced medical infrastructure. Presence of huge population, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing investment in R&D in the medical sector, and ease of obtaining early diagnosis are also boosting the market in this region.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=916
Key Players:
• Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• ALLERGAN
• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
• EyeD Pharma s.a.
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Pfizer
• Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
• Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
• Sunways India Pvt Ltd
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Glaucoma Treatment Market:
By Glaucoma Type
o Open-Angle Glaucoma
o Angle-Closure Glaucoma
o Normal-Tension Glaucoma
o Others
By Medication
o Alpha Adrenergic Agonists Highest Share
o Beta Blockers
o Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
o Miotics
o Prostaglandin Analogs
o Combination Medication Fastest Growing
o Others
By Route of Administration
o Oral
o Topical
By Distribution Channels
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Retail Pharmacies
o Online Pharmacies
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth Glaucoma Treatment Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=916
Top Reports:
Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Carpal-Tunnel-Release-Systems-Market-2021---2029-813
North America Online Reputation Management Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/North-America-Online-Reputation-Management-2021---2029-817
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn