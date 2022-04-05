Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,129 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Allen To 69th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, April 5 - April 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kimberly Allen as Judge of the 69th Judicial District Court in Dallam, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties, effective April 6, 2022, for a term set to expire December 31, 2022 or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Kimberly Allen of Stratford is the County Attorney for Sherman County, where she has served since 1997. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas District & County Attorneys Association, and the 69th Judicial District Bar Association. She is the Secretary for the Dalhart Christian Academy Board and former secretary for the CareNet Pregnancy Center Board and the Imagination Station Board. Additionally, she is a member of the Stratford Lions Club and Chair of the First Baptist Church Personnel Committee. Allen received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Texas Tech University, a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law, and a Master in Biblical and Theological Studies from the Dallas Theological Seminary.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Allen To 69th Judicial District Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.