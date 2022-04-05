Governor Abbott Appoints Allen To 69th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, April 5 - April 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kimberly Allen as Judge of the 69th Judicial District Court in Dallam, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties, effective April 6, 2022, for a term set to expire December 31, 2022 or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Kimberly Allen of Stratford is the County Attorney for Sherman County, where she has served since 1997. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas District & County Attorneys Association, and the 69th Judicial District Bar Association. She is the Secretary for the Dalhart Christian Academy Board and former secretary for the CareNet Pregnancy Center Board and the Imagination Station Board. Additionally, she is a member of the Stratford Lions Club and Chair of the First Baptist Church Personnel Committee. Allen received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Texas Tech University, a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law, and a Master in Biblical and Theological Studies from the Dallas Theological Seminary.