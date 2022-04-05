Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,129 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Credit Union Commission

TEXAS, April 5 - April 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John D. “David” Bleazard and reappointed Julia “Beckie” Stockstill Cobb and Yusuf E. Farran to the Credit Union Commission for terms set to expire on February 15, 2027. The commission supervises the Credit Union Department, which regulates all credit unions organized and chartered under the laws of the state of Texas.

John D. "David" Bleazard of Katy is President and CEO of First Service Credit Union. He is the Chairman of ECU Technology and the Chairman of the You First Foundation. Bleazard received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Brigham Young University and is an honor graduate from Southwest CUNA Management School.

Julia "Beckie" Stockstill Cobb of Deer Park is Owner and the Licensed Health and Life Insurance Agent of Stockstill & Associates. She is a member and past-chairman of the Board of Trustees for HCA Hospital Houston Southeast and a member of the Deer Park Rotary Club, where she has held many leadership roles. Previously, she served as Councilmember, Position 5, for the City of Deer Park, past president of the Texas Municipal League, Region 14, and president of the Harris County Mayors and City Council Members Association. Stockstill Cobb received an associate’s degree from San Jacinto College in Pasadena.

Yusuf E. Farran of El Paso is an energy solutions engineer at Johnson Controls, Inc. He is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. Previously, he served as a commissioner on the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and as a member of the El Paso City and County Health Board, El Paso City Water Conservation Advisory Board, El Paso Community College Foundation Board, and the El Paso Ethics Commission. Farran received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Engineering from The University of Texas at El Paso.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Credit Union Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.