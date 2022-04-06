Faith Wins Director on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – Chad ConnellyWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATESD, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Director of Faith Wins an organization dedicated to educating and mobilizing faith leaders will be a guest on the April 11th livecast.
Chad Connelly formed Faith Wins, a 501c (3) organization to continue to inspire, inform and mobilize pastors and faith leaders across America to fully engage the culture and leverage their influence for a Biblical worldview in the political arena.
He has experienced a wide array of life experiences that contribute to his effectiveness as a highly sought speaker on a variety of topics. He earned an engineering degree at Clemson University, served as an Armor officer in the US Army, led a national engineering firm in sales and revenue, and ran a multi-million-dollar business of coaching, mentoring and leading others into entrepreneurship.
Connelly also served as the South Carolina GOP Chairman appearing on every national television network as a featured commentator and was the RNC’s First-ever National Director of Faith Engagement, speaking in 43 states to over 85,000 pastors and faith leaders.
His book Freedom Tide has sold 60,000 copies and allowed him to speak on Christian involvement, free market principles and attitude and motivation across America and in four foreign nations.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
