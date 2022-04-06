Gaussian Robotics and DIBOSCH Jointly Exhibit at Advanced Factories 2022
BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaussian Robotics, together with its Spanish distributor partner DIBOSCH, collaboratively attended Advanced Factories 2022: Industry 4.0 Congress in Barcelona, from 29-31, March 2022. The fair is a leading event in industrial automation and robotics in southern Europe with all the latest to drive innovation in industry 4.0. A total of 7 units of Gaussian cleaning robots were showcased and demonstrated at the fair, including Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75, and Sweeper 111.
Gaussian Robotics is dedicated to the R&D of autonomous driving and navigation technology with the aim of empowering people to work smarter. Backed by its industry-leading navigation algorithms, AI-enabled environmental perception and motion control, as well as eco-conscious and ergonomic design, all of its robotics products share features of safety, ease of use, eco-friendliness, productivity-improving, and cost-efficiency.
DIBOSCH is a Spanish business dedicated to the professional hygiene sector. It applies its own work method of Personalized Comprehensive Solutions to meet the specific needs of each client and offers a global catalog of products and professional machinery, advice, and training.
“The Spanish market is a new market for robotics applied to professional hygiene and there is a long way to go. Facility services, industry, logistics, and health are our targets, as they are companies ready to be able to implement this new technology. In addition, many of the companies in these sectors have long been looking for solutions to clean the pavements in a truly autonomous way, and Gaussian ECOBOTs are the first to be able to offer real autonomy. The Spanish market is being divided between companies that apply new technologies and those that do not yet trust them. Those who are investing in innovation and robotics have the opportunity to present themselves to the market as a differentiated company with projections to improve productivity and profitability in the short and medium term.” said the representative from DIBOSCH. “After assessing the technologies available on the market, Gaussian ECOBOTs and their technology were the ones that gave a real solution to the needs of the professional hygiene sector that for years have been behind 100% autonomous and safe technologies to be able to implement them in their facilities with technical support that ensures an optimal return on their investment. Its unique water reuse system makes Gaussian an environmentally-friendly team.”
About Gaussian Robotics
Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics (Shanghai Gaussian Automation Technology Development Co., Ltd.) is one of the world’s earliest robotic companies engaged in the R&D of autonomous driving and navigation technology. 8 years after its foundation, Gaussian has developed and launched currently the world’s most comprehensive floor cleaning robot portfolio consisting of 6 product lines covering the functions of scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming, dust mopping, sanitizing, and crystalizing. The GS cleaning robots have been deployed in thousands of commercial, institutional and industrial facilities across 43 countries and regions to deliver professional cleaning services.
In November 2021, the company announced a $188 million Series C funding jointly led by Capital Today and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
