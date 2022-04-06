Submit Release
Bridge to be Replaced on CR 224 in Panola County

ATLANTA – The bridge at Irons Bayou in Panola County is scheduled to be replaced this summer, according to plans approved in March by TxDOT.

“The bridge across Irons Bayou will be replaced with a wider concrete structure that will handle all legal loads of traffic,” said TxDOT area engineer Wendy Starkes. “The new structure will measure 26 feet across.”

Rayford’s Truck & Tractor of Marshall was awarded the contract with a bid of $489,997.

Work is expected to begin in July and should take about four months to complete.

Residents that use CR 224 will need to find an alternate route around the construction site since the roadway will be closed to through-traffic while the work is being done.

Funding for this project is made possible through the Highway Bridge Program, a federal-aid program which includes off-system bridges meeting eligible criteria.

Bridge to be Replaced on CR 224 in Panola County

