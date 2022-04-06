Bridge to be Replaced on CR 3306 in Marion County

ATLANTA – The bridge at Mill Creek in Marion County is scheduled to be replaced this summer, according to plans approved in March by TxDOT.

“The new structure at Mill Creek will measure 26 feet across,” said TxDOT area engineer Wendy Starkes. The bridge will be replaced with a wider concrete structure that will handle all legal loads of traffic.”

TKH Construction, LLC of Longview was awarded the contract with a bid of $324,588.

Work is expected to begin in July and should take about four months to complete.

Residents that use CR 3306 will need to find an alternate route around the construction site since the roadway will be closed to through-traffic while the work is being done.

Funding for this project is made possible through the Highway Bridge Program, a federal-aid program which includes off-system bridges meeting eligible criteria.