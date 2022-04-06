Bridge to be Replaced on CR 2116 in Harrison County

ATLANTA – The bridge over Haggerty Creek in Harrison County is scheduled to be replaced this summer, according to plans approved in March by TxDOT.

“We will be replacing the bridge crossing Haggerty Creek with a concrete structure that will handle all legal loads of traffic,” said TxDOT area engineer Wendy Starkes. “The new structure will be wider, measuring 26 feet across.”

THK Construction, LLC of Longview was awarded the contract with a bid of $481,045.

Work is expected to begin in July and should take about four months to complete.

Residents that use CR 2116 will need to find an alternate route around the construction site since the roadway will be closed to through-traffic while the work is being done.

Funding for this project is made possible through the Highway Bridge Program, a federal-aid program which includes off-system bridges meeting eligible criteria.