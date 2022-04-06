Starkes Appointed Mount Pleasant Area Engineer

ATLANTA – TxDOT would like to announce that Wendy Starkes, P.E., has been named the Mount Pleasant area engineer for the Atlanta District. In her new position, Starkes will be responsible for maintenance and construction activities in Titus, Camp, Upshur, and Morris Counties.

A native of East Texas, Starkes earned her bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in May 1999. Shortly afterward, she accepted a position at TxDOT in the Tyler District’s Central Design Office.

Starkes obtained her professional engineering license in 2003 and served as the Tyler District maintenance engineer from 2011 until 2016. She then transferred to the Maintenance Division, based in Austin, where she was instrumental in raising the level of customer service at safety rest areas across the state.

No stranger to emergency operations, Starkes was among those working long shifts in TxDOT’s Emergency Operations Center as Hurricane Harvey swept ashore in 2017. In 2019, she joined TxDOT’s Atlanta District as the maintenance engineer. She has served as the Marshall area engineer since May 2020.

Starkes and her husband, Daryl, have three sons. When they are not at the ball field, they enjoy traveling in their spare time.