NY Firm Focused on Selling Products on Amazon Launches On-Demand Course to Help People Grow Amazon Based Businesses

“If you want to build value into your Amazon-based business, there’s no better course than what we developed", said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., one of the founding partners of the firm.”
LONG BEACH, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C. the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com and BrandProtectionAmazon.com, launched an On-Demand course that teaches people and companies how to grow their Amazon-based businesses called the Amazon Training Center.

“If you want to build value into your Amazon-based business, there’s no better course than what we developed", said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., one of the founding partners of the firm.

The initial course, BUILD VALUE INTO YOUR AMAZON-BASED BUSINESS, consists of 5 strategies to deploy to build value into Amazon-based businesses. Each strategy is broken down into multiple 3-5 minute modules that provide Do-It-Yourself guidance and immediately actionable take-aways. The strategies include:

● Building Value into Your Amazon Based Business by Treating it Like a Business
● Stopping Others from Stealing Your Sales with Warranties & The First Sale Doctrine
● Build Value into Your Amazon Based Business with Intellectual Property, Trademarks, Copyrights, Patents, & Trade Dress
● Building Value into Your Amazon Based Business with Press Releases
● Diversifying Your Factories & Products Sold…Don’t Rely SOLELY on Chinese Factories.

The Amazon Training Center also encompasses bonus mini-courses on Amazon Policies as well as compilations of the firm’s most poignant videos from its YouTube channel.

Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., is based in Long Beach, New York and focuses on issues people, companies and brands face when products are sold on Amazon.com.

Mary Perez, On-Demand Course Director, Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall P.C.
MaryP@AmazonSellersLawyer.com / (212) 295-5813

Mary Perez
AmazonSellersLawyer.com
+1 212-295-5813
email us here

