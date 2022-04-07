World Class Renowned Conductor, Dr. Jacob Sustaita Joins The Irvine Classical Players - Seraphim Symphony

Dr. Jacob Sustaita, a world class renowned conductor has joined the Irvine Classical Players. Our Soloist Ruth Shin performing with the Seraphim Symphony, Conductor Maestro Vlad Vizireanu, at the 2000 Years Old Pantheon in Rome, Italy (2020 Italy Concert Tour) Katie Nakamura at La Madeleine Performs During The France Concert Tour 2014 La Madeleine in the heart of Paris

Dr. Jacob Sustaita will conduct the upcoming 2022 Spain Concert Tour with concert performances in Barcelona, Santiago de Compostela and Madrid.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Irvine Classical Players - Seraphim Symphony has appointed Dr. Jacob Sustaita, a world class renowned conductor to conduct the upcoming 2022 Spain Concert Tour with concert performances in Barcelona, Santiago de Compostela and Madrid. Dr. Sustaita is appointed for the 2022 - 2023 Irvine Classical Players New Season starting in September 2022.

“Conducting, teaching, and making music with young musicians is a major part of my life’s mission. The excitement, enthusiasm, and energy that comes from working with young musicians is phenomenal and inspiring," says Dr. Sustaita.

Founded in 2003 by Professor Popa, the Irvine Classical Players offers a variety of programs including the Little Paganini for student grades 3-5, Irvine Classical Players Chamber Orchestra ensemble designed for students’ grades 4-7, and Seraphim Symphony, Seraphim Virtuosi comprised of high school students, Pro Musica Chamber Summer Festival. Interested students can still apply and for the 2022-23 season with a few spaces left to audition and perform as a soloist during the Spain Concert Tour.

The mission of the Irvine Classical Players is to identify, nurture, educate, promote and premiere nationally and internationally the next generation of young artist performers. While tending to the multifaceted needs of the young emerging artists, including debut solo performances on the international stage, members of the Irvine Classical Players participate in international concert tours every other year. To date, the Irvine Classical Players has performed in some of the most prestigious and famed concert halls and venues in Europe and the United States.

The invaluable and unique experience of performing on the International stage has been an amazing opportunity for our Irvine Classical Players members. Enriching their musical development and giving them the opportunity to be set aside in a league of their own when applying for colleges thus giving them the chance to be awarded scholarships and admission to some of the most prestigious Ivy League Colleges and Universities in the US.

Professor Georgette Popa, Irvine Classical Players – Seraphim Symphony Founder and Music Director exclaimed, "We are so delighted to have Dr. Sustaita joins our International Concert Tour this year as we continue to promote and nurture our next generation of young artist performers."

In addition to conducting the Irvine Classical Players - Seraphim Symphony , Dr. Jacob Sustaita is the newly appointed assistant conductor of Pacific Symphony and Orchestra Director for the Orange County School of the Arts. He recently served as Acting Orchestra Director at California State University Long Beach. Since 2015, he served as director of orchestral studies at Sam Houston State University. At Sam Houston State, he led the university symphony, chamber, ballet, and opera orchestras. In 2016, Sustaita and the orchestra performed the American premiere of Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 1 (original Linz version) with high praise from the American and European Bruckner Societies.

Dr. Sustaita is a frequent guest conductor and clinician across the country. In 2015, Sustaita was selected by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Institute to serve as assistant conductor for Charles Dutoit and the National Youth Orchestra of America. Sustaita regularly conducted and coached the orchestra during its New York residency and on their seven-city tour of China and Hong Kong.

A native of Texas, Sustaita completed his Doctorate and Bachelor of Music degrees at the University of Houston, where he served as assistant conductor for the Moores Opera Center for three seasons. He also earned a Master of Music degree from both Penn State and Rice University.

His honors include: Schissler Conducting Fellowship, Rice University Prize and Provost Fellowship and American Prize semi- finalist and finalist. His teachers and mentors include Carl St.Clair, Charles Dutoit, Franz Krager, Brett Mitchell, Gerardo Edelstein, and Paavo Järvi.

