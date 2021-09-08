Jewels Receives National Recognition in the 2021 NPC North American Championships

Jewels Took Third Place in the Women’s Master Figure 40 and over division at the 2021 NPC North American Championships (photo by Jeff Binns Photography, NPCnewsonline.com) Jewels Empowers Women with her Inspiring Memoir in The Making of a Woman Register for Jewels Online Book Launch Party on September 26th at 1 PM CDT

Jewels, Author of The Making of a Woman, Empowers Women and Places Third in the Women’s Master Figure 40+ division of the 2021 NPC North American Championships.

What an incredible experience! I was thrilled to be on the national stage with these amazing women,” said Jewels. “The competition was tough but I was honored to be up there with them.” — Jewels

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 4, 2021, after qualifying in 2020 at a regional level, Jewels competed at the national level at NPC North American Championships. After months of intense training, Jewels took third place in the Women’s Master Figure 40 and over division. Top athletes from Canada, US, and Mexico brought to the stage the best they had with hopes of earning their IFBB Pro Card.

“What an incredible experience! I was thrilled to be on the national stage with these amazing women,” said Jewels. “The competition was tough but I was honored to be up there with them.”

As a professional certified fitness trainer, Christopher L. Williams worked alongside Jewels backstage, rooting for Jewels every step of the way.

“She maximized her best self,” said Christopher. “What most don’t understand is that these are the best women in North America and they have been doing this for years, and she more than held her own.”

Jewels has been quite busy over the past few months promoting her memoir - The Making of a Woman with numerous guest appearances on podcasts such as Sexy Lifestyle, Bounce Back & Thrive, and Clittalk to share her compelling autobiography of a dynamic female who refused to bow down to the circumstances of her birth. Her difficult journey through childhood trauma, sexual abuse, and the defeat of adult alcoholism has touched many audiences. Jewels’ mission is to light the way for all others who have felt they were damaged, broken beyond repair, shamed, unwanted, or ridiculed.

On September 26th, 2021 at 1 PM CDT, Jewels will be hosting a Launch Party sponsored by Birthright Books where she will celebrate her national achievement and the launch of her new book, The Making of a Woman. Her inspirational memoir will be available October 5th on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other reputable bookstores. Followers can sign-up on social media to enter her giveaway to win $300 Amazon Gift Cards, VIP Boxes, and more. Jewels will also be premiering an exclusive interview with host Charn Pennewaert from Media Stream to allow readers a glimpse into her world.

The National Physique Committee is the premier amateur physique organization in the world. Since 1982, the top athletes in bodybuilding, fitness, figure, bikini, and physique have started their careers in the NPC. Many of those athletes graduated to successful careers in the IFBB Professional League, a list that includes 24 Olympia and 38 Arnold Classic winners.

About Jewels

Jewels is an author, speaker, and bodybuilder. After enduring an abusive childhood, Jewels decided to use her earlier trauma to enter recovery, sexually liberate herself, and enter the competitive world of bodybuilding. Jewels hopes to inspire others to push forward no matter the challenges.

Jewels has had the honor of being a guest speaker on Keys and Anklets, a podcast focused on separating facts from fiction within often widely misunderstood lifestyles, the Pillow Talk with Venus crowd cast, another podcast that focuses on female-led relationships, and a documentary of alternate lifestyles broadcasted in the UK. In addition, Jewels was recently featured on the Rex Andrew Show, Ethical Change Agency Podcast, and Kink in the Chain Podcast to name a few. Click here to browse her full list of podcast guest appearances.

For more information on book signings and speaking engagements, please email jewels@themakingofawoman.com. Follow her on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

The Official Book Trailer of The Making of a Woman