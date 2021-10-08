Icon Meals Supports Jewels Book Launch Giveaway with the Ultimate Meal Package

Jewels Announces Book Launch Giveaway Jewels chooses Icon Meals for its freshness, convenience, and customized options. Jewels prepares her body for the win and enjoys Icon Meals during training and off-season periods.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Oct 8, 2021, Jewels announces her Book Launch Giveaway to celebrate the release of The Making of a Woman. Her much-anticipated memoir which details an empowering tale of endurance and survival and the discovery of an authentic existence just launched on October 5, 2021. The book is now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other popular online bookstores.

To support the launch of her new memoir, Icon Meals, recently named the “Official Meal Delivery Partner of UFC”, has generously donated additional snacks to the 24 Meals XXL Bulk Box Grand Prize, valued at over $400. In addition to the main prize, Jewels is also giving away signed hardcover copies of her memoir and goodies with her VIP Box. To enter, simply purchase a copy of The Making of a Woman for yourself and a friend and submit both purchase receipt numbers via the registration form on the giveaway page.

As a long-time fan of Icon Meals and a third-place winner at the 2021 NPC North American Championships in the Women’s Physique Division, Jewels chooses Icon Meals for its freshness, convenience, and customized options. Over the years, Jewels has been ordering weekly meals for her and her husband during training and off-season periods. She especially enjoys the Icon Meal seasonings to add different flavors to her favorite items.

“Icon Meals make life easier,” says Jewels. “No matter where I am or what I’m doing, I’m set for success and can stick to my goals with ease.”

About Icon Meals

Based in Texas, Icon Meals provides great tasting, nutritious, ready-to-eat signature and custom meals prepared by their professional culinary chefs. Icon Meals is convenient, fresh, affordable, and with a myriad of options and convenient ordering, is the perfect choice for any athlete or competitor looking to take their game to the next level.

Read more about how Jewels incorporates Icon Meals into her healthy lifestyle in her latest Q&A article and enter the giveaway for a chance to win. The giveaway runs from October 9th - 31st with Jewels announcing the winners live on November 1, 2021 via Instagram.

About Jewels

Jewels is an author, speaker, and bodybuilder and hopes to inspire others to push forward no matter the challenges. After enduring an abusive childhood, Jewels decided to use her earlier trauma to enter recovery, sexually liberate herself, and enter the competitive world of bodybuilding. At age 49, Jewels placed 3rd at the NPC North American Championships this year.

Jewels recently completed her guest appearance on Consenting Adults Podcast with Leyna Nguyen, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and host. During her book launch tour, Jewels has appeared on over 18 podcasts to discuss a variety of important topics from her memoir including childhood trauma, sexual abuse, alcoholism, shame, LGBTQ, and alternate lifestyles. Jewels has had the honor of being a guest speaker on Keys and Anklets, a podcast focused on separating facts from fiction within often widely misunderstood lifestyles, the Pillow Talk with Venus crowd cast, another podcast that focuses on female-led relationships, and a documentary of alternate lifestyles broadcasted in the UK. Click here to browse her full list of podcast guest appearances.

For more information on book signings and speaking engagements, please email jewels@themakingofawoman.com. Follow her on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.