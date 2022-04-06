Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,239 in the last 365 days.

Producer ZeZe is Tearing Down Asian Hate in Music

Zeze is now one of the most established managers in the music industry.

ZeZe is a self-made independent producer from China making noise globally with his talents in music and business.”
— Fye Music Entertainment, LLC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The population of Asian-American musicians doing full-time music is disproportionately slim. ZeZe is a Chinese-born musician who is tearing down walls of Asian hate in the music industry.

Born in China, he strongly believes that his Chinese culture is being undervalued and underrated. In a recent interview, he claimed “People need to know that we have good music and immense talents in China, just like we have here in America. We are also people that value, respect, loyalty, and love”. Holding this belief, Zeze is looking to combine his experience and studies of Chinese instruments and orchestra arrangements with the modern-day electronica and Hip Hop genres to further promote his culture and deep values.

He has recently passed Juice Wrld on the top 40 Itunes chart for his collaboration track with award-winning producer Jun5. Zeze is now one of the most established managers in the music industry. On top of his achievement in music, he is also an international entrepreneur who owns a multi-million dollar exotic car dealership – APMG. Zeze’s day is always fully booked by his customers, artists, producers, and various types of investors coming from all over the world.

With his many accomplishments, ZeZe wants one thing to be clear: Asians have a tremendous place in the music industry.

Follow ZeZe on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/theofficialzeze

Kamyrn perez
Fye Music Entertainment
+1 323-394-7646
email us here

You just read:

Producer ZeZe is Tearing Down Asian Hate in Music

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.