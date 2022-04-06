ShearShare Raises $2.3 Million In Series Seed, Brings Total Raise to $5.5 Million for Innovative Future of Work Platform

ShearShare Logo

ShearShare releases new versions of its platforms, plus announces the close of its Series Seed round, raising $2.3 million for a total of $5.5 million raised.

Our series seed is unique. Led by Fearless Fund, it’s backed by some of the biggest players in the beauty and ‘future of work’ space.” — Courtney Caldwell, ShearShare COO and Co-Founder

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShearShare, a first-of-its-kind B2B app that lets licensed beauty and barbering professionals rent flexible, affordable space to work with no-term leases or commission fees, has officially announced the close of its Series Seed funding round at $2.3 million – led by Fearless Fund of Atlanta, GA – bringing its total raise to date to $5.5 million. The latest round of investments will assist with ShearShare’s hiring, expansion of its database of on-demand rentals and the most affordable leases in the market, the growth of its innovative mobile platform, and the development of additional educational and business-boosting resources for the beauty, salon, and barbering industry.

“Our series seed is unique. Led by Fearless Fund, it’s backed by some of the biggest players in the beauty and ‘future of work’ space,” said ShearShare COO and Co-Founder, Courtney Caldwell. “This is an exciting milestone, as we will use this round to hire a CTO and a Head of Revenue Operations, amplify self-service for our mobile platform that supports 900 cities, expand our on-demand workspace solutions, and introduce proprietary analytics for small business owners.”

ShearShare’s latest series seed was oversubscribed, and includes new investors Fearless Fund, Level Up Ventures (a Hearst-owned investment vehicle); 43North; New York Ventures; Gaingels; Chloe Capital; Portfolia; Pipeline Angels; Bacon Family Trust, and Jack Greco, a local Buffalo angel investor and Co-Founder of ACV Auctions which went public in 2021. Returning to the round was a wealth of angel investors and earlier ShearShare investors including Precursor Ventures; Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund; Bread & Butter Ventures, and Sachse Family Fund.

"We are beyond excited to invest in ShearShare as they create a new marketplace in the salon and barbershop business," said Arian Simone, Co-Founder and General Partner of Fearless Fund. "Creating access to new locations in the beauty business creates jobs and liquidity for the professionals they serve, and a great haircut is a perfect place to start!"

“Level Up Ventures is pleased to be an investor in ShearShare,” said Shashi Srikantan, Senior Director at Level Up Ventures. “With over 30 years of experience under their belts, Courtney and Tye have built a company that is helping to shape the Future of Work, and one that we believe will be a game-changer for the beauty and barbering industry.”

In addition to this latest round, ShearShare announces its rebrand and a new look, which includes an elevated website experience and refreshed logo, a new and improved mobile UX, and a plethora of educational and business resources for its user community – including daily liability insurance through its exclusive partnership with Lloyd’s of London. In addition to strategic hiring, ShearShare continues to lead in influence – recently receiving an industry award for beauty and tech innovation. ShearShare also appeared at the SXSW conference alongside Google.

“With this latest round and our new developments, we’re reducing the friction between the two things that really matter: people and making space for their unique talents,” said ShearShare CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Tye Caldwell. “As a master barber-stylist and award-winning salon and barbershop owner, I’ve seen firsthand how one person can transform a client’s confidence – and that’s what we continue to facilitate at ShearShare. For an industry that has long been ignored by modern-day tech, we’re putting a stake in the ground and reimagining how, when, and where these professionals work – designed by them, powered by ShearShare.”

ShearShare has established its new headquarters at 43North (1 Seneca St., Floor 24, Buffalo, NY 14203) and is currently hiring. For more information on ShearShare and to visit the elevated rebrand, please visit ShearShare.com. For more information on hiring opportunities, visit ForgeBuffalo.com.

About ShearShare:

ShearShare is the first mobile app to provide flexible, on-demand B2B tools for in-demand stylists on a pay-as-you-go basis. The venture-backed beauty tech company is the brainchild of co-founders and life partners, Dr. Tye and Courtney Caldwell, who represent 30 years in the beauty and barbering industry and two decades in B2B technology marketing. Together, they’ve taken ShearShare from a simple idea to help monetize excess capacity in their own barbershop and salon, to a nationwide marketplace providing on-demand rental services to tens of thousands of industry professionals, owners, and operators.

ShearShare's Google for Startups Commercial