April 5 - Heidi Ganahl Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Denver, April 5, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Heidi Ganahl, Republican candidate for Governor, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for Governor are required to collect 1,500 signatures per congressional district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801(2)(c)(II), C.R.S. Ganahl submitted 16,513 valid signatures and has eclipsed the 1,500-signature per congressional district threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Congressional District 1 (2,446 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 648 Valid signatures 1,798 Congressional District 2 (2,039 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 191 Valid signatures 1,848 Congressional District 3 (2,717 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 623 Valid signatures 2,094 Congressional District 4 (3,459 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 911 Valid signatures 2,548 Congressional District 5 (2,348 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 467 Valid signatures 1,881 Congressional District 6 (2,836 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 691 Valid signatures 2,145 Congressional District 7 (2,550 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 665 Valid signatures 1,885 Congressional District 8 (3,121 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 807 Valid signatures 2,314 Total (24,432 signatures submitted) Total invalid signatures 7,919 Invalid signatures (congressional district known) 5,003 Invalid signatures (congressional district not known) 2,916 Total valid signatures 16,513

For a complete statement of sufficiency (PDF), click here.

For an updated list of 2022 State Primary petitioning candidates to date, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.