HIGH: Confessions of a Cannabis Addict New Book Release Available on Amazon
A Stunning Journey Told with Humor That Leads to an Epiphany - - Create the Reality You DesireLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonard Lee Buschel’s memoir HIGH: Confessions of a Cannabis Addict, published by Logan House Publications, is now available on Amazon and in-stores at Barnes and Noble. Buschel takes us through his turbulent upbringing in Philadelphia, his teetering on the edge of destruction drug-dealing days until, finally, he miraculously finds beauty in living a sober life. In a classic story of man versus himself, Buschel weaves his death-defying tales together while interspersing them with the accurate insight only a California Certified Substance Abuse Counselor could provide.
“It’s honestly amazing to me that, in 25 years of dealing and using, I managed to avoid getting arrested,” says Buschel. “Or that I survived the drug-induced near-death experience that landed me in the hospital - - and then surviving the open-heart surgery as well as a brain tumor. My whole life has been a close call!”
One hurdle after the other presents itself to Buschel and each time, his strong will and entrepreneurial spirit motivates him to reinvent himself. His fascinating adventure through life will entertain, shock and educate those who are thinking about recovery, are in recovery or know someone who is in recovery.
About Leonard Lee Buschel
Leonard Lee Buschel is a California Certified Substance Abuse Counselor who recently celebrated 27 years clean and sober. He is the founder of Writers in Treatment as well as the director of the REEL Recovery Film Festival and Symposium, which he founded in 2008. Leonard also is the editor and publisher of the weekly Addiction/Recovery eBulletin as well as the producer of the annual Experience, Strength and Hope Awards in Los Angeles.
Learn more about Leonard by visiting www.LeonardBuschel.com. HIGH: Confessions of a Cannabis Addict is available on Amazon and in-store at Barnes and Noble.
