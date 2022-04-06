NIL Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with EPYPE
Partnership provides unique NIL education, marketing and revenue streams for student-athletes.
This was a natural fit for NIL Partners as it reinforces our commitment to giving student-athletes the education and tools they need to build, launch, and monetize their own personal brand.”CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIL Partners is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with EPYPE which will allow the integration of EPYPE’s innovative marketing and revenue collection pages for college student-athletes.
— Steven Simmons, COO NIL Partners
The agreement represents a potentially significant revenue stream for both companies in the burgeoning NIL (Names, Image, Likeness) space allowing student-athletes to capitalize on their own brand.
“This was a natural fit for NIL Partners as it reinforces our commitment to giving student-athletes the education and tools they need to build, launch, and monetize their own personal brand,” commented Steven Simmons, NIL Partners’ COO.
The integration of EPYPE into NIL Partners’ online learning module system (LMS) provides student-athletes access to a customizable marketing platform providing fan engagement on a more intimate, subscription-based level. Highlights can be imported, and memorabilia, NFT’s, and products can be monetized and processed on this site once the student-athlete has completed the required educational modules.
“The synergies were obvious,” enthused Steve Eastland, CEO of EPYPE. “NIL Partners provides the financial literacy, social media savvy, and mental health awareness education that forms the basis of sound business and brand development, and EPYPE offers dynamic tools to help these student-athletes build and monetize their brands and take them to the next level.”
About NIL Partners
NIL Partners brings dozens of former professional athletes, entrepreneurs, distinguished professors, and social media influencers together to share what they have learned and to provide insight into financial literacy, social media savvy, and mental health awareness to help student-athletes navigate the NIL landscape. Go to nil-partners.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter!
About EPYPE
EPYPE provides student-athletes and their respective organizations, a fast and simple path to mobile e-commerce through video marketing and mobile payments. Student-athletes can dynamically manage their mobile presence, product sales, and marketing messages, while staying in complete control of their social influence. Go to www.epype.io
