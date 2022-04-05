Submit Release
The Foxworth Theory presents celebrity drummer Ralph Rolle, Founder of the Soul Snacks Cookie Company (April 5th & 7th)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm ET on its own network found on www.thefoxworththeory.com

This week’s guest (Tuesday, 4/5 and Thursday, 4/7, at 9 pm ET) is celebrity drummer Ralph Rolle, founder of the Soul Snacks Cookie Company. Providing the backbeat for hit makers such as Sting, Bono, and Nile Rodgers of Chic for several years, Ralph founded Soul Snacks over 25 years ago, based on recipes passed down to him from his mother and grandmother. The result is a successful line of treats ranging from peanut peanut butter to sweet potato. The Soul Snacks brand is now available in over 1,000 Walmart stores with more retailers to come. Ralph plans on making appearances at Walmart locations and other outlets across the country, sharing his delicious, sweet treats to cookie lovers everywhere.

Check out Soul Snacks at www.soulsnacks.com

For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com

Foxworth Theory Schedule Of Airings (Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 PM ET)
Ralph Rolle – Tues. April 5th and Thurs. April 7th
Nabate Isles – Tues. April 12th and Thurs. April 14th

