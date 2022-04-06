Noa Botanicals and International Cannabis Brand Cookies Partner to Bring Top-Shelf Cultivars to Island of Oahu
Cookies Debuts in Hawaii with “Cookies Corners” at All Three Noa Locations on Oahu
Our partnership with Cookies allows us to offer a broader selection that includes local strains, patient favorites, and now, internationally-recognized cultivars, to the Hawaii market.”HONOLULU, HI, U.S.A., April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noa Botanicals (“Noa”), Oahu’s leading medical cannabis dispensary, and world-renowned cannabis and lifestyle brand Cookies have announced an exclusive partnership, marking the debut of Cookies in Hawaii. Noa will open “Cookies Corners” – a store-within-a-store concept – at all three of its dispensaries on Oahu. Cookies medicated and non-medicated lifestyle products will be introduced at an exclusive, invitation-only preview event on Thursday, April 7, 2022, for a group of Noa’s most loyal patients.
— Bill Jarvis, CEO, Noa Botanicals
On Friday, April 8th, all active patients in the Hawaii Medical Cannabis Registry program who hold a valid Hawaii patient card (also known as a “329 card”) are welcome to purchase Cookies products at the Noa location of their choice. To celebrate the exciting launch, the first fifty patients at each location, below, will receive a Cookies gift bag valued at $50.00.
Noa Honolulu:
1308 Young St., Honolulu, HI 96814 (opened October 2017)
Tel. 808-550-9861
Mon-Sat 10am-7pm, Sun 11am-6pm; Senior Hours (60+) Fri 10am-11am
Noa Kaneohe:
46-028 Kawa St., Kaneohe, HI 96744 (opened February 2019)
Tel. 808-550-9860
Mon-Sat 10am-7pm, Sun 11am-6pm; Senior Hours (60+) Fri 10am-11am
Noa Aiea:
98-302 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea, HI 96701 (opened September 2020)
Tel. 808-900-3320
Mon-Sat 10am-7pm, Sun 11am-6pm; Senior Hours (60+) Fri 10am-11am
The Cookies product suite at Noa will include four strains that are available in both flower and cartridges. Noa will also sell exclusive, limited-edition Cookies hats and accessories.
“We are humbled to partner with Cookies and provide our patients authentic products from one of the most well-respected and sought-after cannabis brands in the world,” said Bill Jarvis, Noa CEO. “Our partnership allows us to offer a broader selection that includes local strains, patient favorites, and now, internationally-recognized cultivars, to the Hawaii market.”
About Noa Botanicals
One of the first medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Hawaii, Noa Botanicals is a safe, welcoming and responsible leader in the industry. Our mission is to improve the wellness of our community through a knowledgeable, caring approach backed by botanical science. We aim to live aloha and give aloha as we malama (care for) our patients by providing naturally medicinal therapies. We offer the highest quality cannabis grown right here under very strict regulations at our indoor Oahu farm. Noa truly lives up to its name, which means “freedom from taboo or restriction” in Hawaiian. Noa is also proud to now offer Cookies, one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the world. Learn more at noacares.com.
Instagram: @noabotanicalshi
Facebook: @noabotanicalshawaii
LinkedIn: Noa Botanicals
About Cookies
Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. Learn more at cookies.co.
Instagram: @cookiesenterprises
Facebook: @cookiesenterprises
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cookiescalifornia
Twitter: @cookiesglobal
